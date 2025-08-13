Chef Rahul Punjabi talks about bringing Ma La magic to Mumbai with his new outlet

Founded by Chef Rahul Punjabi, Bang Bang Noodle is Mumbai’s first Ma La-forward spot built around hand-pulled noodles made fresh to order. Rahul’s years in Sydney’s Chinatown lit a fire for bold Sichuan flavours and the rush of street food culture.

“I’ve always loved spicy food,” he says. “That tingling heat that makes your lips buzz, the kind that keeps you coming back for more. It’s a kind of delicious punishment.”

At Bang Bang Noodle that obsession shows in every bowl. Noodles are pulled in-house the moment you order, giving them a chewy, imperfect texture that soaks up the layers of flavour. Think numbing Sichuan peppercorns, fragrant chilli oil, silky sesame paste and slow-cooked broths that wrap everything together.

The menu is tight and deliberate. There is the Biang Biang Mien, a Chengdu and Chongqing classic tossed in aromatic oils and spices, and small plates like Typhoon Shelter Paneer with burnt garlic and five-spice or Bang Bang! Prawn Toast with ginger, scallion and sesame. Big, bold mains include Pepperberry Chicken, Pixian Chilli Basil Pork Belly and the theatrical Flying Noodles. Every meal can finish with Chilli Oil Soft Serve, where heat and creaminess meet in a single spoonful.