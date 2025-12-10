Can matcha cause hair loss? 4 things you need to know

Matcha has been a major trend lately, and those Instagram-worthy green drinks are absolutely picture-perfect. But here’s the twist: that ‘cool’ matcha latte you sip more for the aesthetic than the taste could actually be contributing to your receding hairline and hair loss.

Can Matcha cause hair loss? What you need to know about this green trend

Don’t panic yet guys, matcha which is a nutrient filled drink doesn’t contribute to the hair loss directly. It is a healthy powder which can be made into anything you want for mix it in. But the fact here is it kind of indirectly affects the hair strength and hence resulting in drastic hair loss for many. So here what exactly contributes to the loss of the mushy hair.

Caffeine might be the culprit: Match has a decent amount of caffeine which if taken in larger quantities can be the reason for those hair loss. Each teaspoon packs 60–70 mg of caffeine, and too much of it can leave you buzzing when your body really wants to snooze. The result? Less sleep, more stress… and yep, potential hair fallout. But the fix is simple: keep it to one or two cups a day and skip the late-night matcha runs. Nutrient imbalance: The matcha craze has gotten so intense that some people are skipping meals just to sip their green latte all day. But that can backfire, your body misses out on protein and calories, which are essential for a healthy hairline. The trick is to balance out everything. Keep your meals rich in protein and healthy calories (but not overboard), and enjoy your matcha throughout the day, well just in sensible amounts. Check the quality of Matcha: If your matcha is poor quality, it can do way more harm than good. Some non-organic varieties may contain heavy metals like lead or aluminum absorbed from contaminated soil, yes yikes! And chronic exposure to those can fuel inflammation in the body, which definitely doesn’t do your hair any favours. Can interfere with iron content in body: Teas often have tannins and so does matchas. This is the major reason that will result in absorption of iron from the body, making it deficient. So, lesser iron in body equals more hair loss.

Solution

The fix is actually pretty simple: enjoy matcha in moderation and pair those aesthetic green drinks with a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. That’s it. You don’t need to quit matcha, just keep it reasonable. And taking a day off from this here can give your body a chance to rely on its own natural energy, too.