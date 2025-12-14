The science behind Umami and why it is so addictive

What sets umami apart is its ability to enhance other flavours rather than overpower them. It adds depth and balance, rounding out sharp or mild tastes and making dishes feel fuller and more harmonious. This is why ingredients like parmesan cheese, soy sauce, miso, tomatoes, and mushrooms instantly elevate a recipe.

Umami also boosts saliva production, which heightens flavour perception and creates that unmistakable mouth-watering response associated with truly delicious food. Fermentation and ageing play a major role in developing umami.

Foods such as kimchi, miso, cured meats, aged cheeses, and slow-simmered broths become richer over time as natural compounds like glutamates intensify. These ingredients have been staples across global cuisines for centuries because they deliver comfort, warmth, and satisfaction in a way few other flavours can.

Also, repeated exposure to umami-rich foods can deepen our craving for them. As the brain begins to associate umami with fullness and pleasure, we tend to seek out these flavours. From the savoury depth of a mushroom risotto to the juicy richness of a well-cooked burger or a bowl of ramen, umami creates a sense of indulgence your taste buds can easily recall.