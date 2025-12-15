Sample the best of regional Burmese Khowsuey at this popular Kolkata diner

Winter calls for warming bowls, bold flavours and deeply comforting meals and Burma Burma is answering with a celebration of its most iconic dish. Till January 31, 2026, the restaurant is offering its much-loved limited-edition winter menu, ‘Comfort is Khowsuey’. At the heart of this offering is Burma Burma's signature Khowsuey, reimagined through six distinct styles inspired by over a decade of culinary exploration across Burma.
Shaped by Head Chef Ansab Khan and his team, the menu reflects 12 years of travel, learning, and collaboration with local cooks, chefs, and guardians of Burmese food traditions.
The lineup features the ever-popular Oh No Khowsuey, alongside the hand-tossed Dry Khowsuey. There’s Grandma’s Famous Khowsuey, rooted in an heirloom recipe. It is an homage to co-founder Ankit Gupta’s ancestors, who came from Prom, now known as Pyay.
This historic city is popular for a Khowsuey that blends coconut milk & toasted peanuts for a mild curry poured over noodles topped with chopped tomatoes, fried onions, garlic chilli oil drizzle and onion fritters.
The light, soupy Shwe Taung Khowsuey is inspired by Burma’s mountain towns; the bold, fiery Downtown Khowsuey is inspired by downtown Yangon, a vibrant cultural hub shaped by a blend of diverse influences. The delicacy here is bold Khowsuey with a robust curry with Udon noodles, chunks of mock meat & crisp fried wonton sheets
The No Ze Khowsuey swaps coconut milk for a creamy evaporated milk base. A generous spread of condiments is served on the side, allowing diners to personalise their bowls, like extra fried garlic, a squeeze of lemon, or a splash of chilli oil. Burma Burma is also introducing an all-new range of Zero-Proof Cocktails.
Available across India, the drinks menu features five inventive beverages, including Pandan Royale, Cane Glow, Burma Sour, and Yangon Sunset. The concoctions blend non-alcoholic spirits with the nuanced flavours of Burmese herbs and spices.
Guests can experience this winter special at Burma Burma restaurants in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, or order in via Swiggy and Zomato.
