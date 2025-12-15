Sample the best of regional Burmese Khowsuey at this popular Kolkata diner

Winter calls for warming bowls, bold flavours and deeply comforting meals and Burma Burma is answering with a celebration of its most iconic dish. Till January 31, 2026, the restaurant is offering its much-loved limited-edition winter menu, ‘Comfort is Khowsuey’. At the heart of this offering is Burma Burma's signature Khowsuey, reimagined through six distinct styles inspired by over a decade of culinary exploration across Burma.

Shaped by Head Chef Ansab Khan and his team, the menu reflects 12 years of travel, learning, and collaboration with local cooks, chefs, and guardians of Burmese food traditions.

Have you tried regional Khowsuey at Burma Burma?

The lineup features the ever-popular Oh No Khowsuey, alongside the hand-tossed Dry Khowsuey. There’s Grandma’s Famous Khowsuey, rooted in an heirloom recipe. It is an homage to co-founder Ankit Gupta’s ancestors, who came from Prom, now known as Pyay.

This historic city is popular for a Khowsuey that blends coconut milk & toasted peanuts for a mild curry poured over noodles topped with chopped tomatoes, fried onions, garlic chilli oil drizzle and onion fritters.