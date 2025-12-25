Is your herbal brew really tea? FSSAI's warning sheds light on major misbranding issue

Herbal teas and natural brews are some of the most popular beverages on any beverage menu. But do you know every colourful warm concoction with 'tea' in its name is not actually a tea or 'chai'?

FSSAI clarifies use of ‘tea’, bars labeling of herbal and plant infusions as tea

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has clarified that food business operators (FBOs) are not permitted to use the term “tea” on the packaging or labels of herbal or plant-based infusions that do not come from the Camellia sinensis plant, cautioning that doing so constitutes misbranding under existing regulations.

In a directive dated December 24, the food safety regulator noted that it has found several FBOs selling products labelled as “Rooibos Tea”, “Herbal Tea”, and “Flower Tea”, despite these drinks not being derived from Camellia sinensis.