This eatery in Hyderabad celebrates Deccan food with its new menu for Ramzan

Visiting a new city prompts us to look out for that one unmissable spot that captures the essence of the destination. With most eateries across the globe embracing globalisation, one may be having the best Pho of their life in New York City, or a rustic wood-fired pizza in Bangalore. The trend also brings out a need to also showcase the flavour of a region featuring its culture and culinary traditions.

We found the answer to all these questions at Rü, Craft Bar & Art Cuisine that envelopes the essence of the Deccan in every inch of its space. The waiting section downstairs kept us more than occupied with knick-knacks collected from across the bazaars of the four century-old Hyderabad. “What do you sell, O ye merchants,” read the first line of a framed piece of poetry, beckoning a smile across our faces, as we recognised the legendary poem by Sarojini Naidu - The Bazaars of Hyderabad. A fitting addition to the wall.