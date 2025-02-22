This eatery in Hyderabad celebrates Deccan food with its new menu for Ramzan

Visiting a new city prompts us to look out for that one unmissable spot that captures the essence of the destination. With most eateries across the globe embracing globalisation, one may be having the best Pho of their life in New York City, or a rustic wood-fired pizza in Bangalore. The trend also brings out a need to also showcase the flavour of a region featuring its culture and culinary traditions.
We found the answer to all these questions at Rü, Craft Bar & Art Cuisine that envelopes the essence of the Deccan in every inch of its space. The waiting section downstairs kept us more than occupied with knick-knacks collected from across the bazaars of the four century-old Hyderabad. “What do you sell, O ye merchants,” read the first line of a framed piece of poetry, beckoning a smile across our faces, as we recognised the legendary poem by Sarojini Naidu - The Bazaars of Hyderabad. A fitting addition to the wall.
Walking into the multi-floor earthy space, we took a spot by the glass walls that offered incredible light play as the afternoon progressed.
From their cocktail menu which helped the eatery grab the #26 spot on 30 Best Bars in India, we called for the Guntur Gang, a Tequila and tamarind based drink with chilli and citrus, garnished with a sprig of coriander, reminiscent of Hyderabad’s spiced food. The chilli and salt rimmed drink activated our palates instantly.
The eatery has launched new food combos under their Daawat menu, to celebrate the festive month of Ramzan. Featuring Haleem, Shadiwala Lal Murgh, Chicken 65, Gosht Yakhni Biryani and Gulab Jamun, the platter is a wholesome meal on its own, featuring the timeless favourites of the city. The silky Haleem brought back decades of memories of the season, hopping around the Charminar. The Gosht Yakhni Biryani with its incredibly rich after taste is a must-try here.
Vegetarian diners are in for a treat too, with an equally elaborate spread featuring Jackfruit Haleem, Dal Rü, Dahi ke Kebab, Crispy Palak Chaat and Pulao. The Dal Rü with a soft smokey aroma was comforting, while the Crispy Palak Chaat kept things interesting.
Another recent addition to the menu is the Rü Bangers and Mash, a play on the British dish, modified with spiced mashed potato, and supremely succulent meat served on a heavenly Nihari sauce that left us craving long afterwards. Unlocking the key to a Hyderabadi’s heart is the Chicken 65 Hummus, marrying flavours from across the globe, with a crowd favourite, reminding us of many an Iftar meal shared during Ramzan.
INR 2,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.