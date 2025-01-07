This New Delhi restaurant’s 'Sweater Weather' menu reflects the wonders of winter

The New Delhi restaurant Mezze Mambo welcomes the chilly season with its delightful new winter menu, aptly named “Sweater Weather.” The curated selection of dishes from the new menu brings together warm, comforting flavours and a touch of indulgence, perfect for cosy evenings.
For those with a sweet tooth, the Strawberries & Cream Sundae offers a classic combination of juicy strawberries and luscious cream, while the Apple & Miso Crumble elevates the traditional crumble with a savoury twist of miso. The decadent Hot Chocolate Cheesecake is a must-try, blending rich chocolate with creamy cheesecake in every bite.
Meat lovers can savour the smoky flavours of Pork Koobideh and Pork Belly Shashlik, both grilled to perfection and brimming with spices. The Moroccan Lamb Kebab adds an exotic flair to the menu, while the hearty Lamb Shorba is the ultimate winter warmer.
For a fusion of flavours, the Burrata & Tartare offers a sophisticated pairing of creamy and tangy textures, and the Winter Snuggles brings a bowl of seasonal comfort to the table. If you’re craving spice, Mambo’s Pork Chilli is a fiery delight that pairs beautifully with the season’s chill. Vegetarians are not left behind with the innovative Rajma Kafta Kebab, a protein-packed, grilled delight that combines Indian flavours with a Mediterranean twist.
Sweater Weather menu is all about indulgence and warmth, making Mezze Mambo the ultimate destination this winter.
Price for two: INR 2000 plus
Location: 2nd & 3rd Floor, M-40, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Block M, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi-110048
Timings: Noon to 12.30 pm