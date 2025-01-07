This New Delhi restaurant’s 'Sweater Weather' menu reflects the wonders of winter

The New Delhi restaurant Mezze Mambo welcomes the chilly season with its delightful new winter menu, aptly named “Sweater Weather.” The curated selection of dishes from the new menu brings together warm, comforting flavours and a touch of indulgence, perfect for cosy evenings.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Strawberries & Cream Sundae offers a classic combination of juicy strawberries and luscious cream, while the Apple & Miso Crumble elevates the traditional crumble with a savoury twist of miso. The decadent Hot Chocolate Cheesecake is a must-try, blending rich chocolate with creamy cheesecake in every bite.