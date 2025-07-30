6 Mumbai bars redefining the city’s nightlife in 2025

Mumbai’s bar culture is going through a shift. Moving away from flash and noise, new spaces are focusing on atmosphere, craft, and detail. From Japanese-Peruvian cocktails on the 37th floor to Parisian-inspired lounges in Fort, these bars are crafting memorable experiences through mood, music, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Here are seven bars currently defining the city’s evolving nightlife.

1. Koishii & Koi Bar, St. Regis Mumbai

Perched on the top floor of the St. Regis, Koishii and Koi Bar deliver more than just views. Koishii flows seamlessly between sushi counter and robata grill, with warm wood accents and metallic touches setting the mood. Right next door, Koi Bar keeps things cool and minimal, with a central bar, sleek city views, and a pared-back palette. The cocktail menu draws from Japanese and Peruvian influences, while evening DJ sets dial up the energy without taking over the room.

House Pick: Pisco Sour