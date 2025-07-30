6 Mumbai bars redefining the city’s nightlife in 2025

Mumbai’s bar culture is going through a shift. Moving away from flash and noise, new spaces are focusing on atmosphere, craft, and detail. From Japanese-Peruvian cocktails on the 37th floor to Parisian-inspired lounges in Fort, these bars are crafting memorable experiences through mood, music, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Here are seven bars currently defining the city’s evolving nightlife.
1. Koishii & Koi Bar, St. Regis Mumbai
Perched on the top floor of the St. Regis, Koishii and Koi Bar deliver more than just views. Koishii flows seamlessly between sushi counter and robata grill, with warm wood accents and metallic touches setting the mood. Right next door, Koi Bar keeps things cool and minimal, with a central bar, sleek city views, and a pared-back palette. The cocktail menu draws from Japanese and Peruvian influences, while evening DJ sets dial up the energy without taking over the room.
House Pick: Pisco Sour
2. Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott Juhu
Part coastal Italian restaurant, part lively bar, Mezzo Mezzo hits its stride as the evening unfolds. Clean lines, soft lighting, and seating that invites conversation set the tone. The drinks lean herbaceous—think basil, fig, and citrus infusions—while the mood stays relaxed, even as the weekend buzz kicks in.
House Pick: Asian Sangria (white wine, kafir, lemongrass, chilli, citrus)
3. Mercii, Linking Road
Tucked into a quiet corner, Mercii is all about slowing down. Vintage mirrors, velvet seating, and low lighting make for a cosy escape, while the soundtrack moves from disco to deep house. The cocktails take a classic approach with subtle updates, and the vibe works just as well for a quiet catch-up as it does for dancing into the night.
House Pick: Highball Pie (JW Blacklabel, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Apple infused Jasmine and carbonated in-house)
4. Baglami, BKC
Baglami is the kind of place you stumble into and end up staying at for hours. Natural textures, an open layout, and a welcoming atmosphere blur the line between dinner and drinks. The menu sticks to the basics, done well—seasonal ingredients, clean flavours, and a crowd that feels just as spontaneous.
House Pick: Clearified Summer
5. Sette Mara, St. Regis Mumbai
Sette Mara brings the bold flavours of the Levant to Mumbai nights. Egyptian chef Ahmed leads a menu rooted in fire and spice, while the interiors wrap you in rich tones and intricate patterns. Whether it's a low-key dinner or a high-energy weekend set, the space moves effortlessly between moods. The bar follows suit, favouring aromatic, full-bodied blends.
6. Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, St. Regis Mumbai
Equal parts bar and cinematic set, Sahib Room & Kipling Bar channels old-world elegance with a literary twist. Tented ceilings, dark wood, and vintage accents create a setting that’s both immersive and intimate. The cocktails map a journey across India, each one tied to a place or story. It’s quieter than most—but that's part of the magic.
House Pick: Paan Martini (Vodka, betel lead, rose, lime juice)
Each of these spaces brings something distinctive to the table—be it storytelling, restraint, or a bold sense of flavour. What ties them together is intent. In a city that’s always on, these bars carve out room for pause, play, and personality.
(Story by Esha Aphale)