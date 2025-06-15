3 induction cooktop mistakes to avoid in your kitchen

Ignoring residual heat and overheating risks

Many people assume that because induction cooktops cool down faster than electric or gas stoves, the surface becomes instantly safe to touch after cooking. This isn’t entirely true. While induction cooktops don’t get hot in the same way since they heat the pan, not the cooktop, residual heat from the pot or pan can still warm the glass surface and pose a burn risk.

Some induction models have residual heat indicators, but users often ignore them or forget that certain areas can still remain hot after use. Always use caution and avoid placing your hands, kitchen towels, or plastic utensils on the cooktop until it has fully cooled.

Neglecting to clean spills immediately

Because the surface of an induction cooktop is glass and generally sleek in design, it's easy to assume that it doesn’t need frequent maintenance. In reality, spills especially sugary one can quickly bake onto the surface due to the residual heat, making them difficult to remove later. Over time, this can lead to staining or even permanent discolouration.

It’s best to wipe up spills as soon as the surface is cool enough to touch safely. Use a soft, damp cloth or a specialized cooktop cleaner to avoid scratching the surface.