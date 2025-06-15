3 induction cooktop mistakes to avoid in your kitchen

Induction cooktops are increasingly becoming the heart of modern kitchens, offering precision, speed, and energy efficiency. Unlike gas or traditional electric stoves, induction cooktops use electromagnetic fields to directly heat cookware, making them faster and often safer to use. But while they’re easy to operate once you get the hang of them, many first-time users unknowingly make mistakes that can reduce efficiency, damage cookware, or even pose safety risks.
From choosing the right cookware to staying vigilant about cleanliness and surface care, a few mindful habits can make a big difference in your cooking experience. If you're using an induction cooktop for the first time, here are some things you should know.
Using the wrong cookware
Perhaps the most common mistake with induction cooktops is using incompatible pots and pans. Induction cooking relies on magnetic fields to generate heat, which means your cookware must be made of ferrous (magnetic) material. Stainless steel (but not all types), cast iron, and enamelled iron work perfectly. However, copper, glass, aluminum, and ceramic unless specially designed for induction won’t heat up at all.
To check compatibility, simply place a magnet on the base of the cookware. If it sticks firmly, the pan will likely work on your induction cooktop.
Ignoring residual heat and overheating risks
Many people assume that because induction cooktops cool down faster than electric or gas stoves, the surface becomes instantly safe to touch after cooking. This isn’t entirely true. While induction cooktops don’t get hot in the same way since they heat the pan, not the cooktop, residual heat from the pot or pan can still warm the glass surface and pose a burn risk.
Some induction models have residual heat indicators, but users often ignore them or forget that certain areas can still remain hot after use. Always use caution and avoid placing your hands, kitchen towels, or plastic utensils on the cooktop until it has fully cooled.
Neglecting to clean spills immediately
Because the surface of an induction cooktop is glass and generally sleek in design, it's easy to assume that it doesn’t need frequent maintenance. In reality, spills especially sugary one can quickly bake onto the surface due to the residual heat, making them difficult to remove later. Over time, this can lead to staining or even permanent discolouration.
It’s best to wipe up spills as soon as the surface is cool enough to touch safely. Use a soft, damp cloth or a specialized cooktop cleaner to avoid scratching the surface.