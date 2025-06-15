4 things you should never cook in an air fryer

Air fryers have quickly become a staple in modern kitchens, thanks to their ability to cook crispy, delicious food with significantly less oil than traditional frying methods.

From golden fries to crunchy nuggets and roasted vegetables, the air fryer seems like a miracle appliance that does it all. However, not everything is well-suited for this compact convection oven.

Not everything is meant for the air dryer!

Despite its versatility, certain foods can either create a mess, compromise taste or texture, or even pose a safety risk when cooked in an air fryer. Understanding what not to cook in your air fryer is just as important as knowing what to cook, especially if you want to maintain the appliance's longevity and want to enjoy food that's actually delicious. Here are some things which should not be cooked in an air fryer