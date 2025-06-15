Does Gauri Khan's Mumbai restaurant have a secret entrance for the Khans?

Gauri Khan's Mumbai restaurant Torii which was recently in the news over the fake paneer controversy, reportedly has a secret doorway for the personal use of the Khan family. In a recent interview, the restaurant’s head chef, Stefan Gadit, talked about the ‘secret door’ for the Khans which they use to enter the restaurant.

Gauri Khan's restaurant has sneaky doorway for the Khans' entrance

Stefan shared that Shah Rukh Khan and his family drop by at the eatery every now and then and or order food to their home when they’re unable to visit. He also mentioned a unique feature, namely, a ‘secret door’ specifically designated for the Khans to discreetly enter and exit the premises. This private entrance is reserved for select celebrities, with Stefan stating, “Not everybody has access to the secret doorway; it’s for the Khans.