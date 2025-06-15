Does Gauri Khan's Mumbai restaurant have a secret entrance for the Khans?

Gauri Khan's Mumbai restaurant Torii which was recently in the news over the fake paneer controversy, reportedly has a secret doorway for the personal use of the Khan family. In a recent interview, the restaurant’s head chef, Stefan Gadit, talked about the ‘secret door’ for the Khans which they use to enter the restaurant.
Stefan shared that Shah Rukh Khan and his family drop by at the eatery every now and then and or order food to their home when they’re unable to visit. He also mentioned a unique feature, namely, a ‘secret door’ specifically designated for the Khans to discreetly enter and exit the premises. This private entrance is reserved for select celebrities, with Stefan stating, “Not everybody has access to the secret doorway; it’s for the Khans.
In the same conversation, the head chef revealed that AbRam frequently places food orders from the restaurant, and Suhana and Aryan are often seen spending time there with their friends.
According to him, AbRam is fond of the sushi, Shah Rukh enjoys the lamb chops, and Gauri prefers the Thai curry. The restaurant was also the venue for the recent birthday celebration of Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani. On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.
After his smashing Met Gala debut, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which also marks the theatrical debut of his daughter Suhana.
Gauri’s restaurant, Torii, opened its doors last year on Valentine’s Day. It gained a lot of visibility when it was showcased on the reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, with Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh attending the launch event.