Kabuli chana vs kala chana: Which is healthier and why?

From a macronutrient perspective, kala chana has a slight edge. It contains more dietary fibre and protein per serving compared to kabuli chana, making it a better option for those looking to manage weight, regulate blood sugar, and maintain muscle mass.

A 100-gram serving of cooked kala chana typically provides around 8 grams of protein and 7-8 grams of dietary fiber, while kabuli chana provides slightly less—about 7 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. The higher fiber content in kala chana helps promote satiety, aids digestion, and contributes to better gut health.

The presence of complex carbohydrates in kala chana also means it is digested more slowly, leading to a more gradual release of blood sugar and a lower glycemic index (GI). This makes kala chana a better choice for people with diabetes or those trying to manage insulin sensitivity. Kabuli chana, while still beneficial, has a relatively higher glycemic index and may not be as effective in blood sugar regulation when consumed in large amounts or without accompanying fiber-rich or fat-rich foods.