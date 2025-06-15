Kabuli chana vs kala chana: Which is healthier and why?
Kabuli chana and kala chana are both popular legumes in Indian cuisine and around the world. While they belong to the same species (Cicer arietinu) they differ in appearance and taste. Kabuli chana is larger, cream-colored, and has a smoother texture, often used in dishes like hummus, chole, and salads. Kala chana, on the other hand, is smaller, darker, and has a rougher outer skin, commonly used in Indian curries, stir-fries, and sprouts.
Kala chana is generally considered healthier as it has a denser nutritional profile, especially in terms of fiber, protein, and glycemic impact, although both have unique health benefits that make them worthy of inclusion in a balanced diet.
From a macronutrient perspective, kala chana has a slight edge. It contains more dietary fibre and protein per serving compared to kabuli chana, making it a better option for those looking to manage weight, regulate blood sugar, and maintain muscle mass.
A 100-gram serving of cooked kala chana typically provides around 8 grams of protein and 7-8 grams of dietary fiber, while kabuli chana provides slightly less—about 7 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. The higher fiber content in kala chana helps promote satiety, aids digestion, and contributes to better gut health.
The presence of complex carbohydrates in kala chana also means it is digested more slowly, leading to a more gradual release of blood sugar and a lower glycemic index (GI). This makes kala chana a better choice for people with diabetes or those trying to manage insulin sensitivity. Kabuli chana, while still beneficial, has a relatively higher glycemic index and may not be as effective in blood sugar regulation when consumed in large amounts or without accompanying fiber-rich or fat-rich foods.
Micronutrient content is another area where kala chana excels. It is a richer source of iron, folate, and manganese, all of which are crucial for various bodily functions. Iron is vital for oxygen transport and energy metabolism, and kala chana’s higher iron content makes it particularly valuable for vegetarians and women, who are at greater risk of iron deficiency. Folate supports DNA synthesis and repair, making it important for cell growth, especially during pregnancy.
Manganese plays a role in bone formation, blood sugar regulation, and antioxidant function. While kabuli chana also contains these nutrients, the amounts are slightly lower, giving kala chana an edge in this department. Additionally, the darker color of kala chana indicates the presence of anthocyanins and other phytonutrients that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds can help protect the body from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.