Tucked inside a century-old mill, this Mumbai hideout builds flavour on memory and brie

A new kitchen-bar in Lower Parel blends global plates with coastal flavours — and tells a Mumbai story through exposed brick, warm lighting, velvet booths, and one unforgettable crab dip. Indulge Express went ahead to experience it — and discovered a flavourful retreat woven with memory, texture, and indulgence.

Mumbai's Late Checkout is a cocktail bare located in a textile mill

Late Checkout isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a whole mood. The moment one walks in, eyes land on a towering 22-foot brick wall. No art, no paint, no distractions — just history, raw and red, standing still. It’s the kind of wall that feels like it has witnessed time itself. That’s when the story unfolds: this space was once part of Mumbai’s old mill district. Back then, it was all machines and grit. Now? It’s cocktails, chandeliers, and deep velvet booths. The contrast is surreal — but it works.

There’s a certain stillness here, even with the buzz. That wall holds it all together — the past, the present, the plush velvet, the slow clinking of ice in a glass. It lingers. Some places just speak softly and stay longer.