Tucked inside a century-old mill, this Mumbai hideout builds flavour on memory and brie

A new kitchen-bar in Lower Parel blends global plates with coastal flavours — and tells a Mumbai story through exposed brick, warm lighting, velvet booths, and one unforgettable crab dip. Indulge Express went ahead to experience it — and discovered a flavourful retreat woven with memory, texture, and indulgence.
Late Checkout isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a whole mood. The moment one walks in, eyes land on a towering 22-foot brick wall. No art, no paint, no distractions — just history, raw and red, standing still. It’s the kind of wall that feels like it has witnessed time itself. That’s when the story unfolds: this space was once part of Mumbai’s old mill district. Back then, it was all machines and grit. Now? It’s cocktails, chandeliers, and deep velvet booths. The contrast is surreal — but it works.
There’s a certain stillness here, even with the buzz. That wall holds it all together — the past, the present, the plush velvet, the slow clinking of ice in a glass. It lingers. Some places just speak softly and stay longer.
The menu doesn’t scream — it leans into the shoreline. Because no matter how international a kitchen gets, Mumbai always speaks loudest through its seafood. And when in doubt, test the crab and prawn — they rarely lie. They're the soul of a city’s coastline.
The meal opened with a cocktail called Happy Accidents. Lemongrass gin, coconut water, guava juice — light, tropical, and weirdly calming. Like a beach vacation in a tall glass. Then came the Mini Brioche Buns. Soft, spicy, buttery — like tiny hugs with heat. Gone too fast.
But the star? The Crab Rangoon Dip. Creamy crab, ikura pearls, and crispy wonton crackers. The kind of indulgence that halts conversation. Rich, elegant, and almost dangerous — this one isn’t made for sharing.
The jet-black bao buns followed — stuffed with truffle brie and cream cheese, brushed with fermented plum, and topped with gold leaf. Slightly dramatic? Yes. But also addictive and worth remembering.
The Kabocha Chilli Prawn was a return to the coast — big grilled prawns, spiced pumpkin-garlic sauce, and soft mantou buns. A modern tribute to Mumbai’s culinary roots.
Cacio e Pepe Udon with confit chicken offered a creamy, peppery interlude — not the show-stealer, but a quiet contender.
Desserts ended the night in style. The Burnt Honey & Whisky Gelato was sweet, nutty, and slightly syrupy. But the Warm Chocolate Tart — dense, dark, topped with olive oil gelato and Maldon salt — was the real finale. It didn’t just close the meal, it concluded the evening.
Late Checkout doesn’t shout. Like that brick wall, it holds space — and lets the flavours speak.
---
Meal for two: ₹4,000 approx
Timings:
Wednesday to Friday: 7 PM – 1 AM
Saturday & Sunday: 12 PM – 4 PM, 7 PM – 1 AM
Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
(Arundhuti Banerjee)