4 reasons your machine is producing weak espressos

You wake up early, head straight to your coffee machine, craving that rich, bold espresso shot to kick-start your day, only to be met with a watery brew that leaves you feeling disappointed by the lack of depth and bitterness in your cup. After all, for the price you paid for the machine, you’d expect great-tasting espresso, right?
Here are four common reasons your espresso isn't hitting the mark and how you can fix them.
Your coffee dose is too small
This is the first thing to check. Is your dosage enough?
A smaller dose of ground coffee means the water flows through too quickly, extracting less flavour and producing a thin, weak shot.
Use a coffee scale to weigh your grounds accurately. You should use around 18–20 grams of ground coffee for a standard double espresso. Ensure you dose consistently and evenly to maintain pressure and flavor extraction.
Inconsistent tamping pressure
Uneven or light tamping allows water to channel through the puck, leading to poor extraction and a weak espresso.
Aim for a firm, consistent tamp of about 30 pounds of pressure. Keep your wrist straight and your tamper level to ensure an even surface. If you’re new to espresso, a calibrated tamper can help you maintain consistency.
Using poor quality beans
Beans that are stale, too lightly roasted, or of low quality won’t produce the depth or strength expected of a good espresso.
Invest in fresh, high-quality beans roasted for espresso, typically medium to dark roast. Check the roast date and use beans within 2–4 weeks of roasting for the best flavour. Store them in an airtight container away from heat, light, and moisture.
Your machine hasn’t been cleaned in a while
Old coffee oils and residue can clog your machine, which can affect pressure and extraction quality and ultimately ruin the taste.
Clean your espresso machine regularly. This includes regular backflushing (if your machine allows it), descaling every 1–3 months, depending on water hardness and wiping the group head and portafilter after each use. The cleaner the gear, the better the flavour.
A weak espresso doesn’t always mean you need a new machine; sometimes, it just takes a few tweaks in technique and maintenance. By dialling in your dose, beans, and cleaning routine, you’ll be back to enjoying full-bodied, café-quality shots at home.
