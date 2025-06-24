4 reasons your machine is producing weak espressos

You wake up early, head straight to your coffee machine, craving that rich, bold espresso shot to kick-start your day, only to be met with a watery brew that leaves you feeling disappointed by the lack of depth and bitterness in your cup. After all, for the price you paid for the machine, you’d expect great-tasting espresso, right?

If your espresso tastes weak, lacks crema, or feels flat on the palate, the issue may not be with the machine itself

Here are four common reasons your espresso isn't hitting the mark and how you can fix them.

Your coffee dose is too small

This is the first thing to check. Is your dosage enough?

A smaller dose of ground coffee means the water flows through too quickly, extracting less flavour and producing a thin, weak shot.

Use a coffee scale to weigh your grounds accurately. You should use around 18–20 grams of ground coffee for a standard double espresso. Ensure you dose consistently and evenly to maintain pressure and flavor extraction.

Inconsistent tamping pressure

Uneven or light tamping allows water to channel through the puck, leading to poor extraction and a weak espresso.

Aim for a firm, consistent tamp of about 30 pounds of pressure. Keep your wrist straight and your tamper level to ensure an even surface. If you’re new to espresso, a calibrated tamper can help you maintain consistency.