Are you cutting broccoli wrong? Try this unique hack to make it tastier!

To minimize waste and enhance the presentation of the vegetable, the farmer’s brand suggests using a peeler to remove the "tougher outer layer" of the stalk, then slicing the florets all the way down to the base of the broccoli. "Any larger bits can be halved so that they cook evenly," they recommend.

In demonstrating the final product ready for cooking, the farm shop concluded with: "There you have it - no food waste and much more broccoli for your buck." They also invited viewers to share their own techniques, writing in the caption: "Do you do it like this already, or do you have your own trick?"

It’s also important to note that when you cut broccoli, especially if you cut it into smaller pieces, it increases the surface area, which can lead to more nutrient loss if overcooked. Cutting it vertically can help maintain some of the structural integrity of the vegetable, potentially reducing nutrient loss.

Uniform cuts can help ensure even cooking, which can be beneficial for retaining vitamins and minerals. Smaller pieces cook more quickly, so they may be less likely to overcook and lose nutrients.

Netizens loved this hearty hack to cutting broccoli and shared their appreciation. One user commented,

"I love eating the stalk, I cut them into cubes and drizzle with oil with the florets and put them in the oven." Another user commented, "I'm glad to see lots of people eat the stalk. I tend to cut off the florets and then slice the stalk separately."

A third user observed, "Ooh, interesting! I like to slice the stem and throw it in a stir fry, it's a bit like water chestnut but with more flavour." Meanwhile, a fourth participant added: "I've always cut it this way, but if I'm making soup, I save the length of stalk for soup, full of vitamins so healthy."