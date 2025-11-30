10 years of 145 Café & Bar: Marking a decade of good food and great nights

A tenth anniversary can feel like a grand occasion, yet the celebration at 145 Café & Bar has the warmth of a familiar gathering rather than a flashy milestone. What began as a single spot in Kala Ghoda has grown into a name that people across Mumbai – and now across India – know well. The mix of easygoing service, lively crowds and unfussy food has helped it stay busy through changing tastes and shifting trends.

145 Cafe & Bar is celebrating a decade of good food and ambience

At this particular occasion, it turned into one of those nights that stays with you for simple reasons. The place was buzzing without being overwhelming. People drifted in after work, groups settled into corners and the music kept the room gently upbeat. The atmosphere had a relaxed confidence, the sort that only develops when a team knows exactly what its guests enjoy.