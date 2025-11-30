10 years of 145 Café & Bar: Marking a decade of good food and great nights

A tenth anniversary can feel like a grand occasion, yet the celebration at 145 Café & Bar has the warmth of a familiar gathering rather than a flashy milestone. What began as a single spot in Kala Ghoda has grown into a name that people across Mumbai – and now across India – know well. The mix of easygoing service, lively crowds and unfussy food has helped it stay busy through changing tastes and shifting trends.
At this particular occasion, it turned into one of those nights that stays with you for simple reasons. The place was buzzing without being overwhelming. People drifted in after work, groups settled into corners and the music kept the room gently upbeat. The atmosphere had a relaxed confidence, the sort that only develops when a team knows exactly what its guests enjoy.
The new ten-year menu captures that same attitude. There is plenty to explore, yet nothing feels gimmicky. Korean Crunch Cauliflower, Tropical Crunch Chicken and Boom Boom Prawns bring crisp textures and clean flavours, while the Katsu Curry Chicken offers a comforting, generous plate. The Dragon Maki and Calamari tempura feel right at home alongside Spiced Cottage Cheese Wontons and the indulgent Braised Buff Tenderloin in Truffle. The Crispy Caramel Banana Katsu for dessert rounded off the evening with a warm, unfussy sweetness. It became clear why people keep returning: the food is dependable, with enough updates to keep things interesting.
What struck us most was how naturally the menu blends old favourites with newer dishes. It mirrors the way the brand has grown. Nothing about it feels forced. The food suits the way people actually eat when they’re out with friends – a bit of sharing, a bit of comfort, and a few plates that spark conversation.
Founder Ishaan Bahl spoke about starting the first outlet at twenty-two, hoping to build a place where people could unwind, enjoy good music and settle in without feeling rushed. A decade later, that intention is still easy to spot.
The anniversary has sparked a wave of nostalgia among regulars. Some have been coming since the early days in Kala Ghoda, while others discovered the brand through its newer outlets. You can feel the mix of memories in the room: birthday dinners, midweek catch-ups, long nights that began with one quick drink and stretched into stories retold for years afterwards.
Our visit confirmed, the food was great, the service felt genuinely warm and the night carried the right kind of energy. Nothing felt staged or exaggerated. It was simply a good evening in a place that knows how to host one.
As 145 looks ahead, the team hints at fresh ideas and continued growth, though the heart of the experience remains unchanged. If the tenth anniversary is anything to go by, the next chapter should be as lively and inviting as the first.