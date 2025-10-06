Environmental activist Maggie Baird, who's also mother to Billie Eilish and her music producer brother Finneas, has been working toward a more sustainable future at every stage of her life. Maggie Baird says her vegan cinnamon rolls are a beloved treat in her household, and even her children can’t get enough of them.

Baird who founded a non-profit what works towards the issue of climate crisis and food justice gave up meat early on, driven by her deep empathy for animals. Over time, her reasons expanded as she became more aware of the environmental toll of animal farming. Her decision was also personal as her mother passed away from a heart attack at 57, one of several family members affected by heart disease.

That connection between personal health and the planet’s well-being is central to the latest EAT-Lancet Commission report, an update to its 2019 study led by top international food scientists. The report highlights how the global food system contributes to climate change and promotes a “planetary health diet.”