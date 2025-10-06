Environmental activist Maggie Baird, who's also mother to Billie Eilish and her music producer brother Finneas, has been working toward a more sustainable future at every stage of her life. Maggie Baird says her vegan cinnamon rolls are a beloved treat in her household, and even her children can’t get enough of them.
Baird who founded a non-profit what works towards the issue of climate crisis and food justice gave up meat early on, driven by her deep empathy for animals. Over time, her reasons expanded as she became more aware of the environmental toll of animal farming. Her decision was also personal as her mother passed away from a heart attack at 57, one of several family members affected by heart disease.
That connection between personal health and the planet’s well-being is central to the latest EAT-Lancet Commission report, an update to its 2019 study led by top international food scientists. The report highlights how the global food system contributes to climate change and promotes a “planetary health diet.”
This eating approach prioritizes fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, and nuts while urging people — particularly in wealthier nations — to cut back on animal-based foods, especially red meat.
Maggie's recipe uses simple swaps, which make the dessert healthier and also minimise environmentall impact. She uses plant-based butter, soy milk and an egg replacer powder; soy milk has a good protein content, and the egg replacer powder is basically potato starch.
However, the secret to perfecting this recipe is just good-quality cinnamon. "The secret is really high-quality cinnamon," quips Maggie and suggests a cinnamon that 'really zings.'
Billie Eilish herself been a strong advocate for veganism and has been vocal against animal cruelty. Maggie shared in a recent interview, "You know, once you really open your mind to knowing about it, it is impossible not to go all the way with it...The amazing thing was we all had health benefits, different health benefits. You know, you do it for the philosophical reason, and then you go 'wow.'… That was a real plus."
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels