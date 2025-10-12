Michelin Chef Rohit Ghai makes his Indian debut by unveiling Zarqash, at the Ritz Carlton in Bengaluru

In 2018, Rohit branched out on his own and opened Kutir in Chelsea, followed by Manthan in Mayfair and, most recently, Vatavaran, near Harrods, which is inspired by the Himalayas, but is essentially an Indian restaurant. Ask him to pick a favourite and he quickly says, “That will be Kutir, because it is my first baby and the first child is always special.”

Speaking of his collaboration with Zarqash, he adds, “This is my seventh restaurant, outside the UK.” Chef Rohit has brought down his best chefs, empowering them to train the crew here. His logic is simple. “If your team is happy and growing in their careers, they will remain loyal to you.”

Speaking of loyalty, he has a steady stream of celebrities who favour his eateries. He has served the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Ed Sheeran, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Gowarikar and the Hilton family. “I have hosted Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and more recently, Yuzi Chahal. I have a soft spot for cricketers as I used to play cricket.”

Outside of his work, Chef Rohit is married and has two daughters who are 13 and 7. “They are my food critics. My wife Akansha, is also from the same industry, but currently she is focusing on raising our daughters.”

And what does he like to eat at home? The answer is unsurprising. “I like to eat simple food like dal chawal, chicken curry and khichdi with yellow lentils,” says the chef, whose trademark humility is his best asset.

(Story by Nayare Ali)