Michelin Chef Rohit Ghai makes his Indian debut by unveiling Zarqash, at the Ritz Carlton in Bengaluru

Chef Rohit Ghai has teamed up with the chefs at Zarqash to create an immersive dining experience for food aficionados. This is his second trip to the hotel. Rohit was here a month back to prep and plan this special collaboration at the restaurant. “I'm here for the grand opening.”
Chef Rohit started his career in India with the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi in 2000. Talking about his journey, he reveals, “It has been a long time. I worked with them for three to four years. I then moved to the Taj, working in Jaipur and then Gwalior, where I formed a friendship with the Scindia family. After eight years in India, I got an opportunity to move to London in 2007. I joined the JKS group, where I worked on the Gymkhana, which won a 2-star Michelin. I also managed Trishna as corporate chef and even managed the Sri Lanka restaurant Hoppers. In 2013, I joined the Michelin restaurant Benares."
He adds, "After spending a few years there, I decided to join Jamawar, which earned us a Michelin star in a record-breaking nine months. What is his secret sauce? He responds with humility. “It is all God’s blessings. My team and I put in our 100 percent. I had no idea about Michelin when I first moved to the UK.”
In 2018, Rohit branched out on his own and opened Kutir in Chelsea, followed by Manthan in Mayfair and, most recently, Vatavaran, near Harrods, which is inspired by the Himalayas, but is essentially an Indian restaurant. Ask him to pick a favourite and he quickly says, “That will be Kutir, because it is my first baby and the first child is always special.”
Speaking of his collaboration with Zarqash, he adds, “This is my seventh restaurant, outside the UK.” Chef Rohit has brought down his best chefs, empowering them to train the crew here. His logic is simple. “If your team is happy and growing in their careers, they will remain loyal to you.”
Speaking of loyalty, he has a steady stream of celebrities who favour his eateries. He has served the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Ed Sheeran, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Gowarikar and the Hilton family. “I have hosted Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and more recently, Yuzi Chahal. I have a soft spot for cricketers as I used to play cricket.”
Outside of his work, Chef Rohit is married and has two daughters who are 13 and 7. “They are my food critics. My wife Akansha, is also from the same industry, but currently she is focusing on raising our daughters.”
And what does he like to eat at home? The answer is unsurprising. “I like to eat simple food like dal chawal, chicken curry and khichdi with yellow lentils,” says the chef, whose trademark humility is his best asset.
(Story by Nayare Ali)
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.