House of Paloma: Art shapes the evening at this Bandra bar

House of Paloma is tucked away on a quiet corner in Bandra, the place doesn’t shout for attention. It draws you in slowly, with the glow of its lamps, the hum of conversation, and the faint scent of citrus and spice that escapes through the open patio.
House of Paloma is the latest venture by long-time collaborators Prathik Shetty, Chethan Hegde and Samarth Shetty, the team behind popular bars such as The Reservoire and 1522. Designed by architect Sumessh Menon, it sits at 545, 33rd Road in Bandra West. The bar’s identity rests on two ideas: a deep respect for cocktail culture and a quiet devotion to art. The founders aimed to create a space that feels intimate yet layered, where design and storytelling work in harmony.
At the entrance, the Paloma Man, a gently rotating installation by Goan artist Siddharth Kerkar, sets the mood. It moves slowly under low light, a quiet signal that the evening will unfold at its own pace. Inside, Kerkar’s large artworks stretch across the walls, while Zahabiyah Gabajiwala’s ceramics and a crouching cheetah sculpture bring texture and life. The space feels sultry and exciting, its art and light working together like a slow rhythm. Deep teals and crimsons anchor the room, while glowing vases, ceramic chandeliers and the suspended Agave Lamp cast warm shadows. Playful details such as Paloma Cats, Crowns and painted motifs thread through the space, keeping it animated without distraction. Pieces will change every few months, keeping the interiors in quiet motion. The founders describe the bar as a “mini museum”, though it feels more like a working gallery.
The bar sits at the heart of everything. Head Mixologist M. Sunil Prathab, along with consultants Rahul Raghav and Karl Fernandes, has built a menu that balances familiarity with curiosity. As someone who enjoys a drink with a bit of heat, I was drawn to the spicier options first. The Caliente combines Patrón Silver, green apple and chilli, landing somewhere between sharp and smoky. It builds slowly, the spice staying on the edge without overpowering the drink.
The Paloma 1950, their take on the classic, keeps the warmth going. It is made with in-house grapefruit cordial and finished with a Tajin-dusted rim, which gives a gentle kick with every sip. For contrast, the Mogo Mogo blends rum, raspberry and coconut jelly into something softer and rounder, a quiet pause between stronger flavours. The menu moves with a clear sense of rhythm: there is always a drink to follow the last one naturally. Even the communal shot, Arriba, Abajo, Al Centro, Pa Dentro, manages to feel inclusive rather than performative, a small ritual that fits the easy spirit of the place.
The food, designed by Chef Pranay Shinde with consultant Sombir Chaudary, carries the same thoughtfulness. Dishes reference global flavours but stay grounded. The Amber Sweet Crunch, a crisp bite of sweet potato filled with truffle cream, sets the tone. The Farm Tomato Aguachile brings sharp, bright heat. The Wok and Wild Belly, glazed in bourbon and sesame, delivers comfort without heaviness, while Butter Kori Rotti reworks a coastal staple into something both spicy and balanced. The Dark Bloom, a baked dark chocolate ganache with citrus, ice cream and bourbon caramel, closes the meal on a clean, satisfying note.
House of Paloma achieves what it sets out to do. It turns the act of going for a drink into something layered and sensory. The design does not decorate the experience; it builds it. You leave remembering the glow of the Agave Lamp, the artwork that moved gently above the bar and the warmth that sits somewhere between light and sound. It is a place that stays with you, not through spectacle but through intention.
545, 33rd Road, Near McDonald’s, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai
Open daily, 5:30 pm – 1:30 am
(Story by Esha Aphale)