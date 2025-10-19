House of Paloma: Art shapes the evening at this Bandra bar

House of Paloma is tucked away on a quiet corner in Bandra, the place doesn’t shout for attention. It draws you in slowly, with the glow of its lamps, the hum of conversation, and the faint scent of citrus and spice that escapes through the open patio.

Have you been to Mumbai's House of Paloma, yet?

House of Paloma is the latest venture by long-time collaborators Prathik Shetty, Chethan Hegde and Samarth Shetty, the team behind popular bars such as The Reservoire and 1522. Designed by architect Sumessh Menon, it sits at 545, 33rd Road in Bandra West. The bar’s identity rests on two ideas: a deep respect for cocktail culture and a quiet devotion to art. The founders aimed to create a space that feels intimate yet layered, where design and storytelling work in harmony.

At the entrance, the Paloma Man, a gently rotating installation by Goan artist Siddharth Kerkar, sets the mood. It moves slowly under low light, a quiet signal that the evening will unfold at its own pace. Inside, Kerkar’s large artworks stretch across the walls, while Zahabiyah Gabajiwala’s ceramics and a crouching cheetah sculpture bring texture and life. The space feels sultry and exciting, its art and light working together like a slow rhythm. Deep teals and crimsons anchor the room, while glowing vases, ceramic chandeliers and the suspended Agave Lamp cast warm shadows. Playful details such as Paloma Cats, Crowns and painted motifs thread through the space, keeping it animated without distraction. Pieces will change every few months, keeping the interiors in quiet motion. The founders describe the bar as a “mini museum”, though it feels more like a working gallery.