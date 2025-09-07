Bohri Mohalla uncovered: A culinary journey through Mumbai’s timeless flavours

We visited Tawakkal, a landmark sweet shop, before ending at Taj Ice Cream, established in 1887. Their hand-churned fruit ice creams, including litchi, not only delight the palate but also connect visitors to Mumbai’s rich history.

A closer look at Mumbai's Bohri Mohalla

From Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Waheeda Rahman, or Madhubala - generations of icons have visited this place.

Legacy in a Changing City

In Bhendi Bazaar, a sweet shop or ice cream parlour is more than a business—it is a family institution and a keeper of memories. Customers come as much for nostalgia as for taste, and these shops quietly anchor the community amid a constantly changing city.

In contrast, today’s eateries often chase rapid growth and quick exits, valuing novelty over longevity. Century-old establishments like Taj Ice Cream or Tawakkal Sweets are cultural landmarks, linking past and present. They preserve oral history and offer continuity in a city where skylines, malls, and startups change overnight.

Whether future generations understand and value these spaces depends on us. Heritage storytelling, food walks, and documentation can keep them alive, while neglect risks turning them into museum pieces. These old shops represent trust, patience, and tradition—radical qualities in a world obsessed with speed and disruption. By telling their stories today, we ensure that their legacy endures, not just as memory, but as a living, breathing part of Mumbai’s cultural soul.

On 5 September 2025, India celebrated Onam and Eid-e-Milad on the same day, a rare alignment of the celestial calendar. Eid-e-Milad, marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad, is celebrated across Mumbai with colorful processions, prayers, songs, and sweets. With Ganesh Visarjan on 6 September, Mumbai rescheduled the Eid procession to 8 September, a reminder of how secularism quietly thrives in a diverse country.

To mark Eid, Team Indulge Express explored Bohri Mohalla, home to Mumbai’s Dawoodi Bohra community. With roots in Yemeni traders, they are known for literacy, discipline, and loyalty to the Syedna. Bhendi Bazaar, or Bohri Mohalla, is a vibrant hub of mosques, shops, and famous food stalls serving kebabs, malpua, and nalli nihari. Landmarks like Saifee Masjid and Raudat Tahera anchor its spiritual life.