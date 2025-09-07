Soul Food’s legendary seafood boil celebrates its 10th edition at Mumbai's Kona Kona

Soul Food’s Seafood Boil is a pop-up dining experience created by chef and founder Aashish Seth in Mumbai. What began in 2022 after he was introduced to the concept in Goa has since grown into one of the city’s most distinctive food rituals. The project brings together buckets of fresh seafood, bold sauces and a festive, communal style of eating that is rare in Mumbai. The USP lies in its ability to break down barriers at the table, encouraging diners to share, interact and build memories through food.