Ode in Worli redefines familiar flavours with a refreshed menu by Chef Rahul Akerkar

Ode, the fine-dining restaurant in Worli by Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, has launched a refreshed menu led by Chef Rahul Akerkar. Since opening in December 2023, the restaurant has built a reputation as one of Mumbai’s most thoughtful culinary destinations, balancing instinct-driven cooking with a deep sense of memory. The new menu carries forward this philosophy with dishes that feel rooted in comfort while offering a renewed perspective that gives guests both familiarity and surprise.
The interiors suggest sophistication. With cloud-mesh lighting, warm textures and precise table settings, the space gives the impression of a serious fine-dining experience. Yet once the plates arrive, the flavours tell a different story. They are deeply familiar, even comforting, but presented with elegance that feels refreshing without ever tipping into pretence. That tension between mood and flavour defines the evening.
What stayed with me most was the thoughtfulness behind it all. Even a small detail like seeing my own face reflected in the menu design made me smile throughout the evening. And as a Maharashtrian, the menu resonated in a way that felt personal. So many dishes reminded me of food my family has eaten for generations, but each came with a twist that kept me curious.
The Bhavnagri Chilli Tempura was instantly recognisable. Crisp and golden, it felt comforting yet refined. The Ode to Prawn Cocktail reimagines a classic with remarkable freshness. The prawns were creamy, and the bread alongside was so delicious that I lingered over every bite. The Fried Calamari transported me straight to a shack in Goa. The raw mango chutney, a staple on my own dinner table, anchored the dish in memory while giving it a lift of flavour.
The Grilled Miso Napa Cabbage Caesar was another standout. The smoky cabbage came topped with croutons made from dhondas, a traditional Maharashtrian cucumber cake inspired by Chef Akerkar’s grandmother. The dish felt warm and soft, with a gentle sweetness that made a global staple feel local and intimate.
Among the drinks, the Djinn Gin stood out. A citrusy, floral mix of Gordon’s, kumquat, kaffir lime leaf, jasmine and tonic, it was light yet layered and worked beautifully across the courses.
Dessert carried the same sense of comfort through refinement. The Vegan Chocolate Fudge Cake, paired with black fennel liquorice tea, was smooth, rich and deeply satisfying. It was the perfect way to close a meal that began with the promise of nostalgia and delivered it at every step.
Ode’s refreshed menu is not about reinvention. It is about continuing its core philosophy of food as memory, translated with care. The cooking avoids theatrics and instead builds connections between the personal and the shared. For diners, it is an invitation to rediscover familiar flavours through a new lens. The result feels elevated, thoughtful and firmly rooted in Mumbai.
Date: 1st August Onwards
Venue: Ode, Gate No. 4, Raheja Altimus, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, opposite Doordarshan
Kendra, B Wing, BDD Chawls Worli, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400018
Price for 2: INR 4500 + Taxes
(Story by Esha Aphale)
