Ode in Worli redefines familiar flavours with a refreshed menu by Chef Rahul Akerkar

What stayed with me most was the thoughtfulness behind it all. Even a small detail like seeing my own face reflected in the menu design made me smile throughout the evening. And as a Maharashtrian, the menu resonated in a way that felt personal. So many dishes reminded me of food my family has eaten for generations, but each came with a twist that kept me curious.

The Bhavnagri Chilli Tempura was instantly recognisable. Crisp and golden, it felt comforting yet refined. The Ode to Prawn Cocktail reimagines a classic with remarkable freshness. The prawns were creamy, and the bread alongside was so delicious that I lingered over every bite. The Fried Calamari transported me straight to a shack in Goa. The raw mango chutney, a staple on my own dinner table, anchored the dish in memory while giving it a lift of flavour.

The Grilled Miso Napa Cabbage Caesar was another standout. The smoky cabbage came topped with croutons made from dhondas, a traditional Maharashtrian cucumber cake inspired by Chef Akerkar’s grandmother. The dish felt warm and soft, with a gentle sweetness that made a global staple feel local and intimate.