Why is everyone eating raw mango with Tajin at 2am these days?

As the seasons change, and summer knocks at the door, it brings along something familiar yet hard-to-define craving — the urge to have something tangy, a little spicy, yet light enough to feel guilt-free. The demand often surpasses the real possibility of satisfying that urge. But the social media thinks it has found a just-right solution. Redefining the spice-rich taste buds of Indians, the internet has found a new trend to obsess with: Raw mango with Tajin seasoning.

Tangy meets Spicy: Here's why Raw Mango with Tajin takes over social media

Food has once again united two nations that sit miles apart from each other. Raw mangoes have always been the chatpata treat for the Indians. Sometimes it’s paired with black salt and other times with chilli powder. But, the mix didn’t quite do justice to the taste until the seasoning from Mexico called the Tajin made its debut in the Indian market. And hyping it up, social media made it a true heartthrob across netizens today.

Tajin is a mix of chilli, lime, and salt. Adding to that, when the tanginess of raw mango is combined, it becomes a treat that touches every taste bud. People started to recommend this delightful snack to satisfy that hard-to-figure craving just right. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have amplified the trend. Several videos showing people reacting to the intense flavour have made others curious to try it, and apparently, it feels even better when snacked upon in late hours.