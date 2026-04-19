Food

Tired of the same old summer recipes? Try these two chef-special treats!

Masterchef India 2023 semifinalist Chef Subhojit Sen and Chef Avijit Deb Sharma, the Executive Chef at Raaya by Atmosphere share two summer recipes!
Summer chef recipes
This summer, give the chefs' signature recipes a try!
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3 min read

Summer is the best time to enjoy local, seasonal produce that suits your palate. As mercury rises, food on your plate should be light, seasonal, deeply refreshing, and built around what the land and sea naturally offer at this time of year. Think vibrant vegetables harvested at peak freshness, prepared seafood, smoky fire-roasted fruits and dishes that hydrate while still delivering bold flavour. The best summer plates are rooted in local produce, minimal intervention and a balance of freshness, smoke and natural sweetness.

To add a touch of culinary flair to your summer kitchen, we reached out to two chefs who have truly pushed the envelope when it comes to summer cuisine. Chef Avijit Deb Sharma, the Executive Chef at Raaya by Atmosphere, shared the recipe for a traditional Maldivian smoked fish preparation that can be easily recreated in your own kitchen. Masterchef India 2023 semifinalist Chef Subhojit Sen, who runs the Kolkata supper club The Harmony Pot, shared the recipe of an ice cream which centres on the beloved summer staple, aam pora!

Our Farumas by Chef Avijit Deb Sharma

The traditional Maldivian fish preparation reflects the farm-to-table philosophy perfectly! Though it is typically made with a reef fish, the preparation promises bold flavours and rustic island-style grilling inside bamboo, so you can use catfish or Indian basa. You can serve it with the bamboo stick for some additional drama!

Ingredients:

Reef fish 180 gms

Baby bok choy 35 gms

Jasmine rice 25 gms

Galangal 10gms

Onion 30 gms

Thai red chilli 40 gms

Lemon leaves 2 pieces

Shrimp paste 1 teaspoon

Salt To Taste

Black Pepper To Taste

Garlic 20gms

Olive Oil 30 Ml

Banana Leaves 1 Pc

Tomato 15 Gms

Lemon 2 No

Turmeric 1 tablespoon

Spring Onion 20 Gms

Light Soya Sauce 1 tablespoon

Bamboo 1pc

Our Farumas
Our Farumas

Method

Clean the fish, then mix it with salt and lime juice. Set it aside for 15 minutes. Rinse the fish under cold water and pat it dry with kitchen paper. Set it aside again.

Blend all the ingredients for the paste in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add lemongrass kaffir lime, or lemon basil leaves and galangal. Stir to combine.

Adjust the seasoning and add salt if necessary.

If using a fresh banana leaf, soak it in hot water for about 10 minutes until it softens and slightly changes colour to prevent tearing or leaking. Wipe it dry with a paper towel or kitchen tissue to remove any dirt.

Fold the banana leaf and stuff it inside the bamboo. Grill the bamboo over charcoal for about 20–25 minutes until the fish is fully cooked.

In the meantime, prepare burnt garlic fried rice in a pan.

To serve, place the grilled fish in the bamboo on a wooden plate, along with sautéed bok choy, burnt garlic fried rice and chilli tomato salsa

Aam pora ice cream by Chef Subhojit Sen

Aam pora ice cream combines the cooling comfort of ice cream with the smoky, tangy depth of roasted raw mango. Traditionally, aam pora is known for its refreshing and heat-relieving qualities, often consumed as a summer drink to prevent heat fatigue. Chef Sen transforms it into ice cream, so it retains that seasonal element while adding a creamy indulgence. The natural tartness of raw mango balances the sweetness, making it less cloying than typical flavours.

Ingredients:

125gm milk

60gm Sugar

14gm corn flour

30 g of milk for the slurry

200gm Cream

2raw mangoes

Black Salt

Roasted Jeera Powder

Aam pora ice cream
Aam pora ice cream

Method

Make a slurry of corn flour and milk and set aside.

Heat a saucepan and add all the mentioned ingredients.

Keep the flame on low and heat until the sugar dissolves.

Add the slurry and cook over medium heat until the mixture thickens.

Cool the mixture and put it in the fridge overnight

The next day, roast one raw mango over a flame.

Remove the skin and separate the pulp.

Mix with bhaja mosla and black salt.

Now, in a icecream machine, churn the ice cream base with mango pulp and freeze it for 5-6 hours

Serve chilled

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