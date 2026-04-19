Tired of the same old summer recipes? Try these two chef-special treats!

Summer is the best time to enjoy local, seasonal produce that suits your palate. As mercury rises, food on your plate should be light, seasonal, deeply refreshing, and built around what the land and sea naturally offer at this time of year. Think vibrant vegetables harvested at peak freshness, prepared seafood, smoky fire-roasted fruits and dishes that hydrate while still delivering bold flavour. The best summer plates are rooted in local produce, minimal intervention and a balance of freshness, smoke and natural sweetness.

To add a touch of culinary flair to your summer kitchen, we reached out to two chefs who have truly pushed the envelope when it comes to summer cuisine. Chef Avijit Deb Sharma, the Executive Chef at Raaya by Atmosphere, shared the recipe for a traditional Maldivian smoked fish preparation that can be easily recreated in your own kitchen. Masterchef India 2023 semifinalist Chef Subhojit Sen, who runs the Kolkata supper club The Harmony Pot, shared the recipe of an ice cream which centres on the beloved summer staple, aam pora!

Our Farumas by Chef Avijit Deb Sharma

The traditional Maldivian fish preparation reflects the farm-to-table philosophy perfectly! Though it is typically made with a reef fish, the preparation promises bold flavours and rustic island-style grilling inside bamboo, so you can use catfish or Indian basa. You can serve it with the bamboo stick for some additional drama!

Ingredients:

Reef fish 180 gms

Baby bok choy 35 gms

Jasmine rice 25 gms

Galangal 10gms

Onion 30 gms

Thai red chilli 40 gms

Lemon leaves 2 pieces

Shrimp paste 1 teaspoon

Salt To Taste

Black Pepper To Taste

Garlic 20gms

Olive Oil 30 Ml

Banana Leaves 1 Pc

Tomato 15 Gms

Lemon 2 No

Turmeric 1 tablespoon

Spring Onion 20 Gms

Light Soya Sauce 1 tablespoon

Bamboo 1pc