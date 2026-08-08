Why does rain make us crave crispy fried food? Food science has a few answers

Cravings can be conditioned by repeated associations. A meta-analysis of food-cue research found that exposure to food-related cues and the resulting cravings can influence eating behaviour. So if rainy afternoons have repeatedly meant hot pakoras, tea and time indoors, those familiar circumstances can eventually become cues that make the food particularly tempting.

Fried foods have an especially satisfying combination of a crisp exterior and soft interior, and sound plays a role in how we experience texture. Research has found that auditory cues can influence how people perceive the texture and pleasantness of food, making the characteristic crunch part of the eating experience.

Why fried food feels right in the rain

That sensory appeal has an interesting parallel in Korea. Jeon, savoury pancakes cooked in a thin layer of oil, are associated with rainy days, with one explanation cited by Korea's official cultural portal being that the sound of jeon frying resembles the sound of rainfall.