A $180 burger just stole the spotlight at Super Bowl 2026

During Super Bowl LX, many fans at Levi's Stadium anticipated big plays, big performances, and inflated prices. What they likely did not expect to be taking over the Internet was a burger large enough to be the loudest takeaway from the most important game of the year. Amidst all of the $8 waters, $19 beers, and $36 specialty cocktails being sold, a $180 burger at the Super Bowl stood tall, literally. The hamburger has quickly become more popular than either team's final score.

Meet the Viral LX $180 burger at the Super Bowl

Known as the "LX Hammer Burger," this large burger was originally offered by Levy (the venue's partner for its catering operation) for fans to enjoy while attending concerts in California at Levi's Stadium. As a fast casual offering, the LX Hammer Burger was marketed as being intended to be shared by multiple people. This viral $180 burger at the Super Bowl weighs around 3.5 pounds. However, there were those who wondered whether it could technically be considered a burger anymore.