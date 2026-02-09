A $180 burger just stole the spotlight at Super Bowl 2026

During Super Bowl LX, many fans at Levi's Stadium anticipated big plays, big performances, and inflated prices. What they likely did not expect to be taking over the Internet was a burger large enough to be the loudest takeaway from the most important game of the year. Amidst all of the $8 waters, $19 beers, and $36 specialty cocktails being sold, a $180 burger at the Super Bowl stood tall, literally. The hamburger has quickly become more popular than either team's final score.
Known as the "LX Hammer Burger," this large burger was originally offered by Levy (the venue's partner for its catering operation) for fans to enjoy while attending concerts in California at Levi's Stadium. As a fast casual offering, the LX Hammer Burger was marketed as being intended to be shared by multiple people. This viral $180 burger at the Super Bowl weighs around 3.5 pounds. However, there were those who wondered whether it could technically be considered a burger anymore.
Originally priced at $180 (about ₹16,300), the final total after taxes added up to $196.43, which is around ₹17,785. The price has added even more fuel to the online controversy about how much this gigantic hamburger was going for. The $180 burger at the Super Bowl went instantly viral, with many fans posting videos of themselves trying to eat the enormous sandwich.
What made this dish distinctive? A beef shank (braised with the bone still in and served on the top) sat within a soft, scraggly salt-dusted brioche bun, on top of a base of roasted mirepoix demi-glace and then topped with an extravagant “lava flow” of Point Reyes blue cheese fondue. In order to make the dish visually striking, the shank bone was left upright protruding from the bun.
According to Chef Jon Severson (Levi’s Stadium’s in-house culinary team) the burger should not be considered typical stadium fare but instead a loud, celebratory centrepiece of the experience. The $180 burger at Super Bowl became the most expensive food item available at Super Bowl LX by a wide margin.
Across X and Instagram, there's been plenty of social media reactions about this item. Many fans loved the flavour and crazy presentation. But others called it too greasy and too extravagant for a Super Bowl event. Alongside Bad Bunny’s high-energy presence and Lady Gaga’s headline-making performance, the $180 burger at Super Bowl, it became more about indulgence and pop culture as it is about football.
