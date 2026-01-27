From fondue-style Ema Datshi to creamy hot chocolate, this Kolkata cafe offers quite a few surprises!

Everything your taste buds have craved this winter, you’d probably find on La Macario Cafe’s winter menu. An Instagram-worthy hot chocolate should be your first order, without a doubt. It’s rich, velvety and makes for a smooth, glossy pour. It’s dense and coats your throat, and yet it’s not nearly as heavy as most cafe-style variants.

We picked a Salted Caramel hot chocolate, which came topped with a light whipped cream and cute marshmallows. You can also explore other winter-favourite options like Cinnamon Bun, Hazelnut, Peppermint Praline and Tiramisu Christmas, which has hints of cocoa, coffee, and cream.

Craving hot chocolate and pasta? Try this Kolkata cafe with the best winter menu

You can also explore a Gingerbread Latte or the comforting Matcha Caramel Latte, where earthy matcha meets sweet, buttery caramel. Instead of the usual appetisers, we recommend picking something unusual like the Strawberry and Basil Cheese Wreath with Pita crackers; it has a fresh and light basil-infused cream cheese dotted with chunks of seasonal strawberry and comes with a side of spicy pita. The savouriness and mild sweetness of the dip opened up our palate and had us going for a second serving!