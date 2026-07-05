Significance of fish in Bengali weddings: Why every ritual celebrates this auspicious symbol

The significance of fish in Bengali weddings can be seen through every pre- and post-marriage ritual. For Bengalis, fish is not just an important part of their diet; it is also considered a symbol of prosperity, abundance, happiness, and good fortune. Its presence in wedding customs is believed to bless the couple as they begin a new chapter of their lives together.
Aiburo bhaat
Aiburo Bhaat is one of the first wedding ceremonies that involves fish. It is usually held a day before the wedding and celebrates the bride and groom's last feast as unmarried individuals. In Bengali, Aiburo refers to an unmarried boy or girl, while bhaat means rice.
A grand feast is prepared with a variety of traditional Bengali dishes, including chholar dal, shukto, luchi, machher muro, machher jhol, and machher kalia.
Gaye Holud
The significance of fish in Bengali weddings is reflected in the Gaye Holud ritual as well. During this ceremony, turmeric paste is applied separately to the bride and the groom by their respective families.
The groom's family visits the bride's home carrying the tattva, which includes the bride's wedding outfit, sweets, turmeric, and a Rohu fish decorated like a bride. The fish is adorned with a sari, ornaments, sindoor, paan, and turmeric. It symbolises prosperity, good luck, and the groom's family's blessings for a happy married life.
Fish-themed wedding gifts
Fish motifs continue to appear in the gifting ceremonies. The bridal attire is often tied and presented in the shape of a fish, while many of the sweets included in the tatta are also crafted in fish shapes. These details further highlight the significance of fish in Bengali weddings.
The bride's welcome
These traditions continue even after the marriage ceremony. When the newlywed bride arrives at her new home, she is asked to catch hold of a loitta fish. According to tradition, this symbolises her ability to manage her household and married life with confidence and skill.
A symbol of good fortune
The significance of fish in Bengali weddings can be seen from the beginning to the end of the celebrations. It is regarded as an auspicious symbol of prosperity, abundance, and good fortune, carrying blessings for the newly married couple as they start their life together.
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