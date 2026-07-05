Significance of fish in Bengali weddings: Why every ritual celebrates this auspicious symbol

The significance of fish in Bengali weddings can be seen through every pre- and post-marriage ritual. For Bengalis, fish is not just an important part of their diet; it is also considered a symbol of prosperity, abundance, happiness, and good fortune. Its presence in wedding customs is believed to bless the couple as they begin a new chapter of their lives together.

Aiburo bhaat

Aiburo Bhaat is one of the first wedding ceremonies that involves fish. It is usually held a day before the wedding and celebrates the bride and groom's last feast as unmarried individuals. In Bengali, Aiburo refers to an unmarried boy or girl, while bhaat means rice.

A grand feast is prepared with a variety of traditional Bengali dishes, including chholar dal, shukto, luchi, machher muro, machher jhol, and machher kalia.