Taste royalty with Royal Vega's Grishma Ritu Khasa Menu

Royal Vega by ITC Royal Bengal has come up with a revamped Ritu Khasa menu for this summer. Varun Mohan, Chef Culinaire of the regal, all-vegetarian diner, has stirred magic with plant-based dishes inspired from the North-West region with homegrown ingredients. The Grishma Ritu Khasa menu is dominated by sour produce as its pungency helps cool our bodies. Ingredients like asafoetida, mint, curd, gourd, and pumpkin are ubiquitous across all the items. Kick off the royal experience with some Madhu Swad or sweet tooth and move on to a proper culinary trail consisting of Marudhar Sangria Kofteh, Amra Dal, Ajwaini Bhindi, and Chana Pulao to name a few. We are sure you will be mesmerised with their Petha Halva Asvagandha made of grated, warm ash gourd served with clotted cream, asvagandha Leh, and golden pistachios.

Rs 2250++ for one person.