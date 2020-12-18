With the Christmas season in full swing, there’s no better time than now to indulge that festive spirit and spruce up your house. Here’s our pick of handmade, artisanal ornaments from four homegrown brands to get you started.

Santa baby!

If you are looking for ornaments that can be customised, then The Berry Shop is your best bet. Run by Sahana Vanangamudi, an artist based out of the Nilgiris, the brand’s festive roster offers embroidered hair clips, bows and hoop art — think Santa, reindeers, mistletoe, stars and stocking motifs — that work not just as cutesy tree ornaments but can double up as hair accessories. Rs 450+ shipping.

Let it snow

Oh Scrap! by Chennai-based Priyanjoli Basu and Dominique Lopez is giving deadstock a stylish spin, and upcycling scrap fabric to create a range of handmade Christmas Ornaments. Made from bits of brocade, ikat and plaid fabrics, and wooden buttons, the festive offerings include Christmas tree cushions, tree garlands, snowmen and a three-piece ornament sets (star, tree and heart). Rs 400 onwards.

Turn a new leaf

Dr Kalpana Santosham, a dentist from the city, who runs the city-based luxury thrift store, Chennai Closet Cleanse, has launched a new project just in time for Christmas. Giving discarded lights and other trinkets a new lease of life, her venture, Renewed by Kalpana is transforming discarded decor (think broken baubles, porcelain dolls) to create handcrafted centrepieces, fabric trees, burlap ornaments and more. Rs 100 onwards.

Knit wit

Chennai-based Instagram store, Mireya Exclusive has a range of trinkets and baubles to help usher in the festive spirit. Founded by Miraclyn Justin, this city-based label specialises in crochet decor, and their Christmas range features knitted ornaments like the gingerbread man, wreaths, snowflakes, stockings, candy canes and stars and more. Rs 300 onwards.