Even as the world reels under the COVID-19 crisis and more and more companies are asking employees to work remotely, home offices are slowly becoming the new norm. However, working from home doesn’t have to be drab! Besides better work-life balance and no commute, a home office allows you to design the workspace that inspired you and reflects your personality.

Here are a couple of tips to help you spruce up your workspace.

Light up your life

One way to glam up a home office is by refreshing your lighting. Bring in an element of quirk that reflects your personality.

This floor lamp fro Studio Oorja is from the Bengaluru-based collection called Fibre fables, that comprises light fixtures that harmoniously bring together two contrasting materials. While the main structure is made using faux concrete sourced from the quarries, the weaves through which the light filters are made from Water Hyacinth flowers from the Tungabhadra river or with banana fibre.

A touch of green

Add some life to your space, so you’ll want to linger. A plant is said to keep you feeling calm, cleans your air — looking pretty is a bonus!

In addition to being low-cost, terrariums need little additional care and they can be tailored to fit in any room. We recommend the jade plant is a succulent and a renowned good luck plant to attract wealth.

Get artsy

Even if you're crunching numbers all day, fill your office with vibrant art to energise your space and make you feel motivated. Try creating a wall gallery with some of your favourite pictures, quotes or even doodles.

Here are some of our favourite Indian artists and their doodles that you could add to your workspace. Woodle Doodle Designs, Vimal Chandran, Paper Planes Doodle, Alicia Souza.

Mix and match



Don't be afraid to steal decor from other rooms in the house. A mix of vintage and modern makes a home feel warm and lived in and personal.



Whether it’s an aged roll top desk or vintage lamp, and pair these with brand new items, like bright chairs for guests to use when you’re hosting a meeting from home.

Let the light shine through



Stay connected to the great outdoors by letting natural light in — this also makes space feel much bigger.





Move your desk close to the windows, but place it parallel to the panes. This ideal set-up gives you the happiness benefits of natural light, and a good reason to turn away from your computer every few minutes to take in the scene.