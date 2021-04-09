Their love for creating designs that are ethical and that also promise to radiate joy is what brought these two youngsters together. Alumnae of Stella Maris College, Sneha Chakrapani and Eliza Jane Grace Fernandez started Narah — The Design House, a couple of months ago, and going by their simple and aesthetic collection, they have clearly created a distinctive identity.

Ceramic coaster

“Sustainability to me is about being aware and making wise, conscious choices as designers to ensure that we are not adding to the existing burden on our planet,” says Sneha who has studied textile design, while Eliza majored in design. Offering home furnishings and décor on the online platforms, we are told that their first collection is inspired by leaves. “Our present collection ‘Rekha’ — inspired by leaves is entirely designed by us. We have incorporated different techniques like block printing and embroidery, all the designs have been ideated and conceptualised from scratch,” says Sneha, who adds that she always wanted to start her own brand and the pandemic just sped it up as her plans for higher studies in London were put on hold due to the lockdown. Featuring contemporary and minimalistic embellishments, their organic range of cushions and runners are the fastest moving. Also expect placemats and curtains.

Hand crafted organic cushion

With a goal to go completely sustainable, presently the duo is sourcing material from Erode and from wholesale markets in Chennai; and is working with weavers and artisans at the grass root level. For their organically dyed furnishing material they have teamed up with Studio Karai, while their collaboration with Urvi Studio has brought forth a small batch of exclusive artisanal ceramic ware that includes incense stick holder and coasters. Continuing the theme of leaves — we find delicate etchings of leaves on the t r ay s a n d b o w l s.

Cushion covers from `450 onwards and placemats between `340 and `460 (individual pieces).