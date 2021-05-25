The new collaboration between Jaipur Rugs and designer Abin Choudhari promises to give living spaces a new edge. Archetype, launched recently, is inspired by the fundamental principles of architecture through simple forms, colours and shapes on rugs, which are striking and edgy. Yogesh Choudhary, director Jaipur Rugs gives us more insight into the modern edit that melds different philosophies to elevate the aura of your living space. Excerpts:

What led to the collaboration?

Collaborations are based on synergies. With Abin, we have enjoyed mutual affinity and agreement in design thinking. With this collaboration, we have tried to bring out a creative combination of age-old art and modern interpretation. We constantly seek to co-create with people who can showcase the ancestral art of rug making with a new vision. Also, this collection helps us expand our design language.

What was the idea behind Archetype? What kind of colours and designs are incorporated into it?

Archetype presents the fundamental principles of architecture through simple forms, colours and shapes on rugs. In this collection, Abin has mostly used ethnic colours and patterns while keeping the design process pragmatic.

The collection addresses variations of the human personality through architectural philosophies – from ancient to contemporary, each design is driven to inspire, seamlessly introducing creative energy in spaces. Archetype embodies the soul of architecture through elemental forms made by hand. The name is derived from the Greek word ‘arkhetupon’, meaning something moulded first as a model.

In what kind of set up the rugs can be used?

Archetype as a collection pushes the envelope with its contemporary designs and colours. It is a great fit for eclectic and modern spaces that want to stand out. All the rugs are bold and make a unique style statement which makes them apt for rooms where you receive guests. If creatively perceived they can go with pretty much any kind of décor setting and can be used as a point of focus for that space.

What's next after this?

While there is a lot in the pipeline in terms of more collaborations and two store launches. But given the critical situation right now our focus is on the well-being of our artisans and employees – making sure we are standing by them and by our fellow citizens in these dark times.