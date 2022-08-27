Consider these six popular trends to liven up your outdoor area this winter

People's routines and habits have undergone severe alterations as a result of the novel Coronavirus pandemic and its several variants around the world. People's utilisation of outdoor spaces was impacted by the levels of lockdown and movement restrictions, frequently keeping them away from the advantages of nature.

The pandemic and the actions taken to manage it offers an intriguing experiment looking at the relationships between exposure to nature, outdoor activity, and people's health and welfare in extreme conditions. Several scientific studies have demonstrated that spending time in nature is good for both physical and mental well-being. While the pandemic has kept people indoors for the last two years, many with outdoor living spaces have been using their decks, porches, and patios more frequently and think their outdoor living area is more important than ever.

A survey conducted in January 2021 found that people spent more time relaxing, grilling, gardening, working out, eating, and playing with their pets and kids. Outdoor areas are often places for us to relax and spend time with our families, but today we need them for body and mind rejuvenation too. As you will design your outdoor space this winter season, the following suggestions will aid you in enhancing the area.

Adding Lights for a Pleasant Glow

For a space to stand out, lighting is a crucial component. Outdoor lamps are recommended for use in architecture since they aid in general illumination and provide elegance, authenticity, and a cosy feeling. Some architecture and interior design brands can help you to achieve this. Another thing you can do is to combine various light sources to make the outdoor living area shine during the night. However, one must look for choices that are suitable for outdoor use and are weatherproof. Lining the area with outdoor string lights or adding lights or lanterns that hang from trees for a warm glow after the sun goes down are lovely ways to light the outdoors.

Improve by Utilising Geometric Patterns

Including patterns in your environment reinforces consistency. It disperses energy around the entire space. In addition to keeping the indoor and outdoor spaces cohesive, adding patterns also give you the freedom to be creative while adhering to the same design principles. You may add a distinctive touch to your outdoor space that will make it seem more real and different while still being consistent with your indoor environment in terms of style and colour theme. You can balance your pattern choices by incorporating geometric patterns as well as patterns like floral, natural green, etc.

Stunning Statement Pieces

This is your one-of-a-kind opportunity to deviate from your design scheme and include eye-catching furnishings in your outdoor area. This will increase authenticity and add radiance to the area. It will become your style statement as you construct your outdoor living space. Whether it's a coffee table with seats, lights, a few large plant vases, or just a plain table on your patio. By including plants, a table, and chairs, you can transform your outdoor space into a workspace surrounded by natural beauty.

Add Colourful and Feathery Items

Your outdoor spaces can easily be coloured with rugs and pillows. To add additional layers of textures and raise the level of comfort, carpets and cushions are ideal. A better option for changing the colour palette of your interior design without starting from scratch is to use throw pillows, seat cushions, upholstered poufs, and other accessories. One of the most common colour combinations for pillows and cushions is blue and green, and you can get pillows with that combination virtually anywhere. Your lawn can be decorated with rugs to give colour and pattern. These can help you bask in the sun on a winter day.

Consider Using Outdoor Spaces for Dining

Having a pleasant area outside where you can eat, like a nice outdoor dining set, is a big plus. Of course, if grilling outside is not your preferred method, you can just construct an outside dining area and prepare your meals inside. If outdoor cooking thrills you, there are a lot more things you can do there. As long as your living area has adequate ventilation for the smoke, you can add a smoker or barbecue grill, whether you choose to buy one or decide to build one yourself.

The Beauty of Natural Materials

A few great natural items that you can use to style your outdoor spaces include woven lamps, rattan furniture, terracotta pots, indoor rugs, crockery, and planters. They contrast visually with common garden elements like stones and work well when combined with greenery. If you want to set up a small kids' area, wooden climbing frames, balance beams, and sandpits are all excellent choices. Furniture made from recycled or ethically sourced materials is an eco-friendly and sustainable option to switch to more natural materials.



