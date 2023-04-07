Kohler introduces 'The Creator's Journey' at Milan Design

In the recently concluded Milan Design Week, Kohler showcased The Creator's Journey, a limited-edition global collection of 12 new Artist Editions products for the bathroom designed by four contemporary female artists from four different countries. The company highlights a breathtaking aerial sculpture by prominent creator and Arts/Industry alum Janet Echelman and a user-controlled design experience at Palazzo del Senato during Fuorisalone in Milan.

To commemorate Kohler's 150th anniversary, the world champion in design teamed up with four artists, each of whom is renowned for their innovative artistic techniques. The gifted designers were given complete creative freedom to incorporate their visual expressions into Kohler's products, including the Brazn washbasin, Brazn bathtub, and Numi 2.0 smart toilet. In recognition of Kohler's anniversary year, each item in the selection will be sold in a quantity of 150.

Ananda Nahu (Brazil), is widely recognised for her vibrant murals received KOHLER Artist Editions Flora Tropical; Ziling Wang (China) is known for her innovative use of paint (in particular, a paint she invented that can be removed from a canvas and seen in three dimensions), won KOHLER Artist Editions A World on Strings; Pushpa Kumari (India), whose intricate line paintings have redefined India's Mithila tradition, won KOHLER Artist Editions Aranya; Elle (United States), started with graffiti and now includes large-scale projects in her global portfolio, won KOHLER Artist Editions Falling Gently.

"Kohler is dedicated to creating a space for the cross-section of artistry and craftsmanship in our industry," said Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainability and Diversity Officer for Kohler Co., adding, "This new Artist Editions collection celebrates women of exceptional talent and diverse backgrounds."'

Products from Kohler's Artist Editions, which have been around for almost 40 years, add beauty to routine activities while pushing the limits of decorative techniques and material combinations to enable customers to express their individual tastes in their homes. Artist Editions sinks, bathtubs, and toilets are adorned with lovely textures, complex patterns, abstract artwork, and picturesque landscapes. Their designs are inspired by the marriage of visual art and industrial craftsmanship. The product line also demonstrates Kohler's creative application of unique glazes and priceless materials.

"At Kohler India, we believe that design is a powerful force for change and innovation. As we celebrate 150 years of Kohler, we're proud to present the Artist Edition collection that celebrates the exceptional talent of artists," said Salil Sadanandan, President of Kohler (K&B), South Asia, Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa. "Through this collaboration, we are thrilled to showcase a perfect fusion of art and innovation, and its ability to inspire creativity and change. This collection aims to provide our customers with a luxurious experience crafted with style."

As part of an immersive digital experience, visitors to Kohler's exhibit can also start on their own 'Creator' journey in which they can animate works of art by moving around the space. Visitors can transform themselves into artists by modifying the artistic overlay on Kohler's Numi smart toilet as they are surrounded by colours, patterns, and forms in the Creator room.

