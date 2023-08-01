Creating a serene oasis: five ways to curate your zen space at home

In the midst of our fast-paced and busy lives, creating a tranquil escape within our homes has become more vital than ever. Enter the zen space - a thoughtfully curated sanctuary that offers a chance to unwind, find inner peace and reconnect with our true selves. Whether seeking solace from work demands or a quiet corner for rejuvenation, a personalized zen space becomes an invaluable refuge.

Inspired by the wisdom of EM Forster, here are five effective ways to craft your zen space, fostering mindfulness and relaxation that resonates deeply with you.

1. Embrace Minimalism: Begin by appreciating the beauty of simplicity and adopting a minimalist design. Clear out unnecessary items, opt for clean lines, and uncluttered surfaces. Choose furniture and decor with elegant understatement. A clutter-free environment fosters a sense of calm and focus.

2. Eco-Friendly Decor: Infuse your zen space with nature's touch by incorporating eco-friendly decor accessories. Select sustainable materials like bamboo, jute, or reclaimed wood for furniture and flooring. Use organic textiles such as cotton or linen for cushions and curtains, harmonizing your environment with nature for peace and mindfulness.

3. Lighter Color Palette: Colors significantly influence a space's mood. Opt for a lighter colour palette that creates an airy and serene ambience in your corner. Soft pastel shades like light blues, gentle greens, and mellow yellows promote relaxation. Avoid vivid colours, opting for soothing hues that contribute to a peaceful atmosphere.

4. Greenery and Flowers: Plants have a remarkable impact on uplifting our spirits. Bring the beauty of nature indoors by adding plants and flowers to your space. Low-maintenance indoor plants like peace lilies, snake plants, or succulents require minimal care and add a touch of greenery. Fresh flowers infuse natural fragrance, invigorating your mind and fostering creativity.

5. Embrace Natural Light: Prioritize access to natural light while curating your space. Arrange furniture and decor to allow sunlight to fill the room. Choose sheer or light-coloured window treatments instead of heavy curtains or blinds that block natural light. Sunlight brightens your space, uplifts your mood, and fosters a sense of unity with nature.

Your space is a sanctuary, a refuge from the chaos of daily life. It's not about size or grandeur but the intention and care put into curating it. Whether a dedicated room, cosy corner, balcony, or serene spot by the window, what matters most is creating a space aligned with your deepest aspirations, providing a sense of calm and peace.