The Art of Symmetry: European Classical Interiors

Atreyee Choudhury, Founder and Principal Interior Architect of De Panache, an esteemed firm specialising in luxury residential interiors, has pushed the boundaries of interior design by exploring innovative spatial concepts, utilising cutting-edge materials, and incorporating bespoke finishes. Her objective was to construct a company that not only generates visually captivating interiors but also elevates the overall living experience for clients.

The architect decodes European classical interiors and their use of symmetry, which extends beyond grand palaces and museums.

The art of symmetry is a fundamental aspect of design, particularly evident in the European classical interiors. This design philosophy, steeped in history and tradition, has remained a timeless cornerstone in the interior design industry, revered for its balance, harmony, and symmetry.

Aesthetically, symmetry is often associated with balance, order, and stability, principles that are intrinsically linked to European classical interiors. These interiors are characterized by their meticulous attention to detail, precise proportions, and balanced layouts. The symmetrical arrangement of furniture, architectural features, and decorative elements creates a sense of harmony and coherence, providing a visually pleasing and comfortable environment.

European style interiors

One of the most iconic examples of symmetry in European classical interiors is the Palace of Versailles in France. The palace’s Hall of Mirrors is a testament to the power of symmetry, with its parallel walls of arched windows and mirrors, flanked by gilded sculptures and chandeliers. The symmetrical layout not only enhances the grandeur and opulence of the space but also creates an illusion of infinite space.

Classical architecture refers to the architectural styles of the ancient Greeks and Romans. Classical buildings are defined by the strong ornamental columns and soaring heights with symmetry being the key parameter of any European old classical buildings. The Greeks and Romans dominated this era with Ionic, Doric, Corinthian pillars and arches and ribbed vaults. Roman architect Marcus Vitruvius established the foundational principles of classical design, i.e. - strength, utility and beauty.

The Greeks built the Parthenon in Athens in the 5th century BCE. It is a Doric temple adorned with simple symmetrical columns. Even the plan is symmetrical. The Pantheon, one of the ancient Roman architectural wonder, boasts of Corinthian pillars topped by a triangu

European Kitchen Design

lar pediment. The central dome measures 142 ft and surrounded by multiple symmetrical ornate pillars even in the interiors.

The use of symmetry extends beyond grand palaces and museums. It is commonly applied in residential interior design, particularly in classical European-style homes. Living rooms, for instance, often feature symmetrical arrangements of furniture around a central focal point, such as a fireplace or a piece of art. This creates a balanced, harmonious space that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

In conclusion, the art of symmetry in European classical interiors is a testament to the enduring appeal of balance, harmony, and proportion in design. It is a design philosophy that has stood the test of time, continually influencing and shaping the interior design industry. As we look to the future, the principles of symmetry will undoubtedly continue to play a significant role in the evolution of interior design, offering endless possibilities for innovation and creativity.

