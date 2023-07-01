Interiors 2023: Why stripe pattern is the hot print for summer

If you are one of those who love to bring some drama to your interiors, you must bring in stripes in your décor in every form. Stripes are popular with interior designers; think of colourful, bold striped wallpapers, monochromatic French chic upholstery and even rugs. In fact, stripes of all colours and sizes can be incorporated into any room of your home, giving it a very stylish and crisp look.

It is not possible to completely transform our décor from season to season, but the good news is that with stripes, you can make your home look classy without having to spend a fortune.

Also read: Sapana Carpet - Mats launches new collection

Here are some ideas to make your home look posh and put together with stripes.

Cushions with stripes: The first item to reflect new trends are generally cushions and almost any home store will have striped cushions in stock. To create bright focal points combine them with your other patterned cushions on a neutral couch.

Thick stripes in bold clashing colours will give a vibrant look to any room

In small rooms, to draw the eye from top to bottom and create an illusion of space, use curtains or even Roman blinds with vertical stripes. An added bonus is that both Venetian and vertical blinds will create beautiful striped shadows on floors and walls too.

If you are not the one to shy away from bold designs, use stripes on chairs and sofas. This is the easiest way to grab attention. To create a relaxing ambience, use thin stripes in cool colours like white and blue. For an energized and vibrant room, use thick stripes in bold clashing colours. You don’t have to re-upholster your sofas, chairs or ottomans to incorporate stripes in your decor. With simple slip covers made in your favourite stripe fabric you can transform the look of any room. Stripes are so versatile that they work well with beach cottage themes, vintage themes, as well as more modern, monochrome themes.

If you want to make a bold statement, try striped walls and/or ceilings.

Also read: IKEA's new collection MAVINN brings sustainable home decor and furnishings

Some rules to keep in mind while using stripes

The wider the stripe, the bolder the affect. If you’re feeling very brave, go for thick stripes in vibrant colours. You can paint your own stripes. Beautiful striped wallpaper designs are easily available in the market. If you’re not sure about doing all the walls try painting or wallpapering just a single focal wall. To create a less harsh affect use shades from the same colour palette on walls.

However, don’t do overboard with stripes. If you have a striped wall go for neutral furniture and vice versa.