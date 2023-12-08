Achieve the 'homely home' feeling at Nestasia's newly launched Bengaluru store

Founders Aditi Murarka and Anurag Agrawal shifted three apartments between Hong Kong and Singapore in 2020 and with that, they figured that to call a house, a home, you need décor that replicates the feeling. This epiphany, in many ways, led to the launch of their contemporary home and décor brand, Nestasia, which has now unveiled its first store in Bengaluru.

Located in Bellandur, the 680 sq ft outlet boasts pastel interior accents with tasteful use of muted gold shelves. The outlet has been divided into different sections based on seasonal and tropical home and décor needs. The first section, a meticulous placement of décor pieces such as Buddha sculptures, vintage candle holders and maximalist photo frames bids your interest to check out the store further.

One section that particularly grabbed our attention featured decorative wall mirrors with an antique gold finish. Right opposite, standing in complete contrast, you find luxuriously designed wall mirrors that can spruce up the surroundings of a minimalist in one instance.

Inside the store

One of the four display walls also had Christmas charms like the wreath, ginger and heart-shaped tree topper and complementing the same was a shelf with dried pine cones, hangings, potpourri and other playful holiday paraphernalia. You walk further and find one section dedicated to modern-day ceramic décor pieces. The designs, although abstract, hold the potential to bring structure to your house.

Products at the store

Three wise monkeys

During your visit, ask about the white showpiece where three owls are imitating the three wise monkeys because they are too cute to be true. In the serve-ware section, you can watch out for ceramic mug sets, glass platters, digitally printed soup bowls and also office essentials such as tiffin boxes, water bottles, magazine tote bags and small snack containers. You can end your shopping spree by checking out the bathroom accessories and organisers such as toothbrush holders and soap dispensers driven by form and functionality.

INR 399 onwards. At RMZ Ecoworld, Bellandur.

