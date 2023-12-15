Obeetee Carpets announces its first-ever design collaboration with Chennai-based architect Shripal Munshi

Obeetee Carpets is recognised as one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies in India and the world. The brand's uniqueness and regality have been acknowledged globally, with creations adorning the Rashtrapati Bhavan and receiving praise from prominent figures. Now, in a new first, the brand has collaborated with a Chennai-based architect and introduced its latest masterpiece – the Mosaic collection.

The collection, which is designed by architect and interior designer Shripal Munshi, marks Obeetee's first collaboration with an architect. It is crafted for modern and studio homes of the contemporary era. The collection is hand-tufted using premium-quality materials and offers a comparatively affordable option for consumers who want handcrafted, durable and yet economical furnishings for their spaces. The extraordinary assortment of handcrafted rugs is inspired by the visuals of everyday life and the beauty in all the things that we often miss to admire given our busy lives in today's fast-paced world.

Ar. Shripal Munshi describes it as a culmination of his design journey, highlighting, "This collection is a celebration of the elements we encounter daily but often fail to appreciate – the allure of architecture, the grace of landscapes, and the elegance of geometrics. The skilled weavers have poured their expertise into bringing 'Mosaic' to life, infusing it with the soulful essence of our diverse and captivating country. It's more than just a meticulously crafted collection; it's an invitation for homeowners to infuse their spaces with the essence and spirit of India."

The Mosaic collection goes beyond the usual design boundaries by taking inspiration from a variety of elements that make our world a beautiful wonder. It features abstract representations of architecture, complicated geometrics, and the serene beauty of landscapes, capturing the often-overlooked beauty that surrounds us. Every thread in these rugs tells a story of exploration and admiration for the hidden marvels that enrich our lives. The rich textures and unique designs in the collection inspire us to pause, take a step back, and appreciate the little things in life that often go unnoticed.



Angelique Dhama, CEO of Obeetee Carpets Retail, states, "This collection seamlessly marries global architectural inspirations, offering a unique opportunity to showcase the often-overlooked elements that surround us. Each rug in Mosaic is not merely a carpet but a portal inviting the unexplored facets of the world into the very heart of one's home."

