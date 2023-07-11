Kitchen essentials for the monsoon

When it comes to monsoon season, there are a few kitchen essentials that can help you deal with the challenges that arise during this time. Here are some important tips and products to make your life easier.

Monsoon season brings heavy rainfall and debris, and a double-storey recycling bin comes in handy for efficient waste segregation. The upper compartment can be used to store dry waste such as paper, plastic, and metal, while the lower compartment can be used for wet waste like food scraps and organic materials. This separation ensures proper recycling and reduces the chances of contamination. Wet waste tends to produce unpleasant odours, especially during the humid monsoon season. The double-storey recycling bin has features to mitigate this issue. The lower compartment can have a tightly sealed lid and odour-trapping filters to prevent bad smell, ensuring a more pleasant environment.

A double-layer vegetable drain storage basket can be particularly useful during the monsoon season for efficient storage of vegetables. During the season, excess moisture can lead to vegetables rotting fast. The double-layer basket is designed with drainage holes or a slatted bottom in the upper layer, allowing water to drain out. This way you can extend the shelf-life of vegetables.

It's a non-reactive material, meaning it does not leach harmful chemicals into food. When using a premium stainless steel fryer, you are assured that your food is cooked safely without compromising on the taste. Also, have smooth surfaces that are easy to clean and maintain to promote hygienic cooking practices. This ensures that food is cooked uniformly, resulting in delicious and well-cooked dishes, whether you're frying pakoras, samosas, or other monsoon favourites. A premium stainless steel fryer comes with features that help retain oil quality and make filtering easier. The lid on the top allows you to drain out the oil or simply let the food steam. The colours and designs are like no other and are only found exclusively at HK Basics.

Monsoon calls for cozy indoor activities such as movie nights or game evenings. Why not have some healthy snacks while you watch your favourite movie? The slicer can be used to slice fruits like apples or pears into thin, crisp slices, perfect for snacking. Additionally, you can slice potatoes to make homemade chips or cut cucumber rounds for a refreshing snack with a dip. It comes with different blades to help you slice and cut the vegetables in different shapes as per your choice and convenience. This is a modern day solution to keep your kitchen counter clean all the time.

Mounting the trash can on a kitchen wall or inside a drawer can save valuable countertop space and provide a convenient disposal solution. The matte finish will help mask any stains or marks, ensuring a tidy and hygienic kitchen environment.