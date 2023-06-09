Beauty ‘n’ bronze: Unique home decor

Looking for some unique decor to add character to your living space? Well, Bronze Age — Sculpture Foundry in Kochi might be the right place for you. With an impressive collection of handmade bronze sculptures and customisation, the art decor venture promises to up the drama.

“Be it residential or commercial spaces, a statement sculpture has the power to set the mood,” says Neenu Varghese who runs the Bronze Age gallery at Gandhinagar in Kadavanthra. “More than being just a decorative piece, a sculpture can evoke memories, stir emotions, and spark meaningful conversations. Its multidimensional nature allows for diverse perspectives and interpretations, amplifying its emotive impact.”

Renny Jacob, the founder of Indian Cocoa Group, which owns Bronze Age, believes there is a “reawakening of interest in interior decor and a growing appreciation for fine craftsmanship”. “Consumers are now embracing the skill involved in creating these exquisite pieces,” he says, adding that the gallery also provides a platform for artists who wish to cast their ideations in bronze.



“We work closely with artists, designers, and craftsmen. With each sculpture, we aim to tell a story, start a conversation and create possessions that generations will cherish.” Neenu explains that each sculpture is the result of long hours of work using special processes and tools. “While ideation is one of the most time-consuming stages, patination is the final stage in the production of bronze sculptures; it is quite exciting,” she says.

Gallery curator Sujaya C P agrees. “Our sculptures are meticulously crafted using a combination of cast metals and mixed media,” she says. “Each piece is hand-finished with bronze, copper, iron, or other alloys. It takes hundreds of hours of skilled labour,”

Applying a patina involves using a combination of chemicals and heat to achieve the desired finish on a sculpture, Sujaya explains. “Over time, the patina effect naturally appears on the metal surface, adding character to the artwork,” she says.

“The sculpture’s real metal surface can be polished to maintain its shine or left to develop a natural, greenish ageing patina. This important step enhances and enlivens the bronze casting, breathing life into the sculpture.”

Bronze Age works in different styles and mediums and also deals with small- and large-scale architectural and interior design projects across Kerala. “We undertake concept development as well, bringing ideas to life,” says Neenu.

“Through the gallery, we aim to educate people on the techniques and philosophy behind artworks. We create bold statement sculptures that have the power to transform any space, and create a lasting impression.”

