Architect & Interior designer Fainy Thakor of 'Art Attaichi':  A suitcase of creativity

Stone and wood have been used by sculptors to great effect since time immemorial. Taking the tradition forward, but with an adventurously quirky twist, is architect and interior designer Fainy Thakor of Art Attaichi. Her designs, in the hands of her team of talented artisans, take on an exceptional quality that transcends time and space.

Little wonder then that the brand drew huge crowds during its recent outing at the prestigious Salone del Mobile in Milan, where Thakor took part in two shows—SaloneSatellite, and 1000 Vases at Corso Como.

Here, she showcased Aarambh, a limited-edition collection of sculptural pieces made out of stone and wood. “It’s an attempt to create a sentimental longing for the past and connect us to it in a way that it doesn’t lose its originality. Each piece is designed and handcrafted to blend the old with the new,

minimal yet ornamental, sleek yet massive,” says the designer. Each piece in the collection is unique because of its natural variation in grain and tone.

Exhibiting her six-month-old brand on a global platform like Salone helped Thakor reach a wider audience, exposing her to a diverse group of art and design enthusiasts who appreciate and invest in such work. “Being acknowledged internationally helped me establish a name, leading to increased confidence. It has also opened doors to future collaborations and enhanced my brand’s image,” she says.

Art Attaichi is fairly new, but the Vadodara-based designer’s architectural and interior décor practice, Fainy Thakor Design Studio, also in Vadodara, has been around since 2014. She set it up immediately after graduating from SVIT Vasad in Gujarat and has done some 50 projects since.

“The studio is project-driven and the new brand is product-driven,” she says, adding, “Both are part of each other in a way but with two distinct identities and ideologies. Art Attaichi is my creative outlet, where I get to do what I want; there is no client brief attached to it.”

Literally meaning ‘suitcase’, the brand reflects her love for art and travel, and Thakor has always been inspired by daring structures and designs. Exploring different parts of the world sparked her curiosity in diverse cultures.

“One of my core values is to take inspiration from different artists across the world and incorporate them into my work. I believe that by combining different techniques and styles, I can create captivating things. Therefore, Art Attaichi is more than just a brand, it is an attaichi of inspiration that goes around the world, bringing beauty and creativity to every object we craft,” she says.

Thakor chose to work with primitive materials such as stone and wood because they offer a distinct texture and appearance, which cannot be recreated with other mediums. Plus, they are durable, making them ideal for long-term use. It is, however, expensive, she adds. Natural stone, marble and wood are usually cost-prohibitive, and the process of working is slow and meticulous, often leading to delays and a need for careful planning.

How does she balance her roles as an architect and artist? “Architecture and art often overlap, and I have been blending these two roles since I started my practice. I treat art as a creative outlet to foster mindfulness. It helps me unwind, stay fresh and focused when working as an architect,” she says. Fresh is definitely the word one would use to describe her products. And yes, fun.