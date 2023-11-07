The Organic World launches three new products, expands plant-based home care portfolio

One of India’s leading responsible retailers and largest organic and natural retail store chain, the Organic World (TOW), announced the launch of three new products under its plant-powered home care label, Osh. Just as Indian households get ready to kickstart the festive season, the Bengaluru-based company makes access to plant-based home cleaning solutions easier, without putting a big dent in the monthly budget.

TOW’s latest launch includes Osh Fabric Conditioner, Osh Toilet Cleaner and Osh Multipurpose Kitchen Cleaner, augmenting its plant-based home care portfolio to six Osh products. The Organic World is part of the Nimida Group’s house of brands. The businesses under the Bengaluru-based Nimida Group help in enabling better choices and creating sustainable value. The group is active in sectors such as retail, consumer goods, farming, and sports

The Indian household cleaners market is currently valued at US$ 7,537 million, and as per industry reports, it is expected to reach US$ 21,950 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2023-2028. Osh is looking at targeting sales of 25 cr in the next 2 years and becoming the market leader in the natural homecare products segment.

Osh means dewdrop in Sanskrit and it signifies nature in its most pristine form. All products under the Osh label are made with 99% natural and plant-derived ingredients and are free of harmful chemicals, such as sulphates, phosphates, bleach, parabens, ammonia, and others that are commonly found in popular household cleaning products. They are PETA-approved vegan and cruelty-free and are formulated with IFRA-certified, allergen-free fragrances.

Speaking about the expansion of the product portfolio, Gaurav Manchanda, Founder and Managing Director of The Organic World, said, “When we launched our plant-based home care label, Osh, in August 2022, our expectations were realistic. We knew that there was a need for greater consumer education and awareness. However, the consumer response to Osh has been truly heartening! The Indian consumer is ready to shift to chemical-free and natural products that are good for the people and the planet. As a Responsible Retailer, we will continue to grow our range of plant-based home care products, making them affordable and accessible for more consumers. We are strongly committed to fulfilling our brand promise of creating a healthier and more sustainable future, powered by better choices for our consumers.”

TOW’s Osh range of products is vegan, cruelty-free, and certified allergen-free by the International Fragrance Association (IFRA). As a brand, Osh is plastic-negative – they recycle twice the amount of plastic used. They are available across TOW’s omnichannel points of purchase, including its 16 physical stores, 50+ multi-brand outlets and online channels like Amazon, BigBasket and Flipkart.

At TOW, customers can also shop for 2000+ products, including certified-organic fruits and vegetables, chemical-free atta, dals, rice, and flour, hormone- and antibiotic-free dairy and eggs, cold-pressed oils, 100% pure bilona ghee, toxin-free home cleaning essentials, paraben- and sulfate-free beauty and personal care products, chemical-free health and wellness products, and trans fat-free snacks as well as curated childcare products.

Osh fabric conditioner, Osh toilet cleaner and Osh multipurpose kitchen cleaner (available in 860 ml, 900ml and 250ml packaging) are priced at Rs 375, Rs 275 and Rs 250 respectively.

