Chumbak unveils its Marigold collection of homeware and gifts

It’s all well and good to fuss over your wardrobe during the festive season, but it’s equally important to give your home a good sprucing-over with Diwali décor items that are designed to elevate your living quarters. A chic cushion here, a colourful rug or a leafy planter or a personalised embroidered wall hanging there, when you have a good eye, it doesn’t take much to give your surroundings a quick makeover.

Chumbak, the globally inspired homegrown lifestyle brand, has unveiled its latest Marigold collection of homeware and gifts, which can brighten up your home without much effort this festive season. The collection is inspired by the auspicious marigold motif, a perennial favourite in Indian homes.

With a vibrant colour palette, it mixes various design styles to create an eclectic, and visually engaging look. It offers quirky and unique décor pieces that can be conversation starters.

Designed to infuse your celebrations with energetic colours and prints that perfectly complement the aura of the season, the collection will add a touch of warmth and joy to your home. The collection spans various categories, including dining, home décor, gifts for loved ones, and gifting accessories for gift wrapping.

The curated gifts range is handcrafted in stoneware, steel, and copper. The range suits all kinds of budgets. And all premade gift options come with gift packaging.

Marigold collection from Chumbak

Shubhra Chadda, co-founder, Chumbak, expressing her excitement about the new collection, says, “Diwali is all about celebrations, prosperity, and warmth, and our Marigold collection encapsulates these sentiments with its colours and motifs that mimic the culture of festivity in India. The collection seamlessly blends in and elevates your home, and every piece in the collection makes for a perfect gift too. We hope our customers love it as much as we do.”

The collection is perfect for those planning to host Diwali parties and decorate their homes for the season. The products draw inspiration from cultures and art forms that symbolise the Indian festivity, blending them with a fun, colourful, and modern aesthetic that is joyful and uplifting. Whether you’re looking to revamp your dining table, decorate your living space, or find the ideal gift, the all-new Marigold collection promises to be a delightful addition to your Diwali celebrations.

Remember: Less is always more. If you’re playing host this festive season, or if you’re just in the mood to give your home a festive vibe, the brand’s new collection is going to ace your interior game in style.

Rs 995 onwards.

Available online.

