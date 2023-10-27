Curato by Aruna Tara is purely a work-of-art

Furniture curator Aruna Tara has been travelling the world and bringing home fabulous curations for more than 20 years now. Her more than 950 pieces of handpicked furniture and collectibles look simply fabulous in both classic and contemporary Indian homes. Her newest collection, Curato by Aruna Tara, match the needs of contemporary architects and interior designers who lean towards a more modern design aesthetic.

The collection includes luxurious living room sets with their transitional design appeal, enticing bedroom sets and artifacts and other home decorative pieces that are purely a work-of-art.

“For two decades now, I have been travelling the world and bringing home fabulous curations. Established in the millennium, my company introduced India to luxury furniture, home accessories and lighting brands from the UK and the US. We have forged alliances with acclaimed brands from France too. We also love boutique Italian brands bringing in Fendi Casa, Bentley Home, Armani Casa, Roberto Cavalli Home and Versace Home. Curato by Aruna Tara is an expression of my gratitude to the master craftsmen of luxury across the world,” says Aruna.

Curato by Aruna Tara

The new collection features sustainable and eco-friendly creations that appeal to the young homeowner. The collection celebrates both Indian opulence with a strong international appeal. “Furniture, rugs, lamps, pillows, textures, fabrics, materials, colours... there is so much for you to love and be inspired by. Each

personally handpicked by me for your fabulous home,” she says.

A connoisseur of great design and craftsmanship, Aruna has travelled all over the world to bring to India her curated furniture collection. “The wood, the textures, and fabrics; I can spend hours in markets and stores lost in design and art. I have brought all my favourite pieces back home — the swivel chairs, the intricately carved chest of drawers, the boot side-stools, I am humbled by designers, craftsmen and their skill,” she tells us and adds that she never buys what is in fad or trending.

“Curato is a piece of my heart. It’s thousands of miles of travel and even more hours of sitting, lounging, opening drawers, swiveling on chairs, touching, feeling, caressing and then losing my heart to something special. Then ensuring that when you buy it, it arrives at your home in pristine condition within weeks,” she signs off.

