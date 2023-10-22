Making homes special with new bedroom decor

Travelling through South East Asia—thanks to transferable jobs—Aditi Murarka and Anurag Agrawal set up three homes in a span of two years. “We realised that we were passionate about all things décor. But, we also noticed that there was a dearth of brands that catered to all lifestyle needs under a single roof. That’s what inspired us to create a one-stop home décor destination,” say the entrepreneurs, who launched their web store, Nestasia, in September 2020, followed by their first exclusive outlet in Kolkata in April this year. The goal was to bring top-quality products to the local market that had a contemporary, global feel.

Also read: Festive season makeover: Reflect your style in home decor

Known for its tableware and interior décor accents, the brand recently launched a premium bed linen collection. “The quilted bedcovers and pillow covers are intended to transform bedrooms into tranquil havens that reflect individual styles. Crafted from pure high-quality 100 per cent cotton with a thread count of 300, these sets ensure smooth, soft, skin-friendly, breathable surfaces,” says Murarka. Available in a palette of neutral colours, the range features elegant designs with embroidered patterns as well as digital prints.

Aditi Murarka and Anurag Agrawal

Today, Nestasia has an in-house design and production unit with 200 artisans, and over 6,000 products across seven categories—dining, kitchen, décor, bath, soft furnishings, stationery, bags and accessories. Speaking about their design vision, Agrawal explains, “Our entry into the lifestyle segment was driven by the fact that there was a lot of untapped potential. We noticed people were becoming increasingly conscious about how their homes looked and were eyeing well-designed products.

Also read: This luxury leather label opens its first store in the city with an array of new bags, shoes and wallets

But, there were no well-known brands that came to mind when you thought of home. This was the gap we aimed to bridge.”

One of the contributing factors to the brand’s growth has been its commitment to stay on top of trends, be it Barbiecore or Cottagecore. Currently, they are riding the Indian Festivecore bandwagon with decorative bowls and platters, urli sets, sustainable dried flowers and handcrafted diyas for the upcoming festivities. “Nestasia works around three main pillars—quality, utility and beauty. Every product needs to serve a purpose, even if it’s a décor showpiece,” says Murarka, adding that they aim to open multiple stores across the country by the end of this year, and are also eyeing retail markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.