Last-minute festive cleaning tips

As the festive season of Diwali approaches, households are gearing up for celebrations, emphasising not only guest lists and decorations but also the crucial aspect of cleanliness and health. If you still haven't cleaned your house, don't worry, we bring you some tips for cleaning your home last minute.

1. Invest in the right tools

Different surfaces require different cleaning tools. Cord-free vacuum cleaners, with their versatility and various attachments, are ideal for precise cleaning around narrow spaces.

Also read: Are you ready for a Candle’lit’ Diwali?

2. Plan a cleaning schedule

Creating a cleaning schedule is essential to keep the home organized. Prioritise less-used areas, go room by room and start planning at least a week in advance to ensure ample time.

3. Use masks and gloves

To protect against airborne dust particles during the cleaning process, wear masks and gloves. This helps prevent allergens from entering the eyes, nose, and mouth.

4. Declutter your space

Before cleaning, get rid of clutter. Donate, recycle, or discard unused items to make your home appear cleaner and tidier.

5. Top-to-bottom cleaning

Clean rooms from top to bottom to capture fallen airborne dust. Start with cobwebs and ceilings, then move to walls, furniture, and finally, the floor.

6. Clean neglected spots

Pay attention to often-neglected areas, such as mattresses, pet baskets, and shelves. These spaces can harbour dust mites and other particles affecting well-being.

7. Use an air purifier

Combat indoor air pollution by using an air purifier. This is crucial for removing particles from the air, especially during Diwali celebrations involving activities that may contribute to indoor pollution.

Also read: Optimising bedside space

As families prepare for Diwali festivities, incorporating these cleaning tips ensures a healthier and cleaner home environment.