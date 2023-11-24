Fern & Ade to revolutionise Indian home interiors and designs

Want to make your home a canvas for international elegance? Discover a curated collection that transcends borders, bringing a harmonious blend of styles that whispers of Parisian chic, Scandinavian minimalism, and the timeless allure of European design. Fern & Ade, founded by Adeline Graham, dedicated to bringing luxury European home styling to India, has opened shop in the city. Rooted in Adeline’s rich background in both interior design and corporate business, Fern & Ade aims to revolutionise Indian home interiors and designs.



At the heart of Fern & Ade’s ethos is the belief that homes should be reflections of individuality, blending beauty and functionality seamlessly. Adeline’s unique vision combines the creativity of European design with India’s vibrant ideals, resulting in a curated collection that is both exquisite and functional.

Among the exclusive brands Fern & Ade collaborates with are Wendelbo, Ethnicraft, & Tradition, New Works, Montana, CPH 101, Louis Poulsen, Sarah Lavoine, Nanimarquina, Mossroom rugs, Elements Accessories, and other esteemed names.

Adeline talks to Indulge about setting shop in Chennai, her design philosophy, and more.

“When visiting Chennai over five years ago, I recognised the potential to showcase these designs, crafting a distinctive style that blends European aesthetics with Indian interior elements. The ultimate

project unfolded as I made the decision to relocate to Chennai last year — a city that made me feel at home from the very first day,” she shares.

Fern & Ade collaborates with brands that prioritise craftsmanship and design, often spanning

generations. “From product design to material quality, and meticulous packaging, our curated selection includes both timeless designs reimagined with innovative materials and those that pioneer new trends in contemporary living,” she says.

Adeline sees the intersection of European design aesthetics with the cultural landscape of Chennai. “Both share a profound admiration for craftsmanship. Our goal is to foster a fusion, uniting diverse cultures to create innovative spaces. I love the vibrant colours and lively atmosphere of Indian homes, the meticulous wood carvings, and the dedication to hosting friends and family. European aesthetics align with these values, and their clean lines serve as a great complement, contributing to the uniqueness of Indian homes and infusing a new edge through new products,” she elaborates.

The brand provides a range of products and accessories, allowing you to personalise your space entirely. “Our loungers, such as the Collar and Aero in leather, or favourites like the Little Petra and Ovata in Boucle, along with the vibrant burnt orange Lobby, offer diverse choices. Add a side table, and complete the look with a floor or table lamp, and you’ve created an amazing focus to a room,” Adeline says, sharing some styling tips.

The brand’s upholstered products offer an extensive array of choices, featuring fabrics and leathers sourced from Europe. “Alternatively, customers have the option for the customisation of sofas or loungers ,” says Adeline.

The brand aims to create a seamless fusion of luxury, comfort and functionality in its curated collection. “Comfort is a given, functionality is paramount, and the combination of both will result in a sense of what I’d like to call a calm luxury — something perfect to mix with bold textures and colours,” she adds.

