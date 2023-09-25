Craft the perfect cozy corner for your ideal study-cum-workstation

The rightly configured home with a smart layout ensures every room is created aesthetically. Whether you're working from home or have a designated office, a comfortable and inviting space can make all the difference. Palak Dani Mansotra, chief marketing officer, Subodh Runwal Group, shares some tips.

Selecting the right location

Begin by choosing the ideal location for your cozy corner. It could be a nook by the window with ample natural light, a snug spot by the fireplace, or even a corner of your home office. Ensure it’s an area where you can disconnect from work-related distractions.

Comfort is key

Invest in a comfortable chair or seating arrangement. A plush armchair, a cozy bean bag, or a soft cushioned window seat can be excellent choices. Ensure the chair provides proper back support to prevent discomfort during long reading sessions or relaxation breaks.

Personalise your space

Make this corner uniquely yours by adding personal touches. Hang up artwork or photographs that bring you joy, or decorate with plants to infuse some greenery and serenity into the space. Don’t forget to include a small table or shelf for your favourite books, a warm cup of tea, or even a scented candle.

Lighting matters

Proper lighting is essential. Aim for soft, warm lighting that creates a cozy ambiance. Consider adding fairy lights, table lamps, or even a Himalayan salt lamp to provide gentle illumination without being harsh on your eyes.

Texture and fabrics

Incorporate textures and fabrics that invite you to snuggle in. Soft blankets, throw pillows, and plush rugs can instantly elevate the comfort level of your cozy corner. Opt for colours and patterns that resonate with your personal style.

Soundscapes and music

Create a soundscape that suits your taste. Play soothing music, and nature sounds, or simply enjoy the silence. Noise-canceling headphones can be a great addition if you need to block out distractions from the outside world.

Stay organised

Keep your cozy corner clutter-free. Use storage solutions like shelves, baskets, or cabinets to stow away items when not in use. A clutter-free space is more inviting and easier to unwind in.

Creating the perfect cozy corner in your workspace doesn’t require a huge investment or a lot of space. It’s about personalising a small area to serve as your haven for relaxation and self-care. By following these tips, you can craft a space that invites you to unwind, distress, and enjoy your ideal “me time” whenever you need it. Remember, in this busy world, taking time for yourself is not a luxury—it’s a necessity.